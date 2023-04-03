A Martinsville man has been arrested in relation to a shooting death that occurred in November.

On Thursday, Henry County sheriff’s deputies arrested Daryl O’Brian Smith on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury on March 20.

On Nov. 27, at approximately 5:27 a.m., the 911 Communications Center received a call from SOVAH Health in Martinsville regarding a man who had arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds. Deputies arrived and spoke with Andrae Lamont Matthews, 43, of 34 Mullins Court in Martinsville, who had been shot in his shoulder and cheek area of his face, a release stated.

Matthews was air-lifted to a Roanoke hospital for further treatment where he died two days later, the Sheriff’s Office had previously stated.

Investigators say they determined an altercation occurred between Smith and Matthews in a vehicle on the William F. Stone Highway bypass in the Fieldale/Bassett area. Smith allegedly produced a firearm during the altercation and shot Mathews multiple times, the release stated.

Investigators went to Texas to interview witnesses and after consulting with Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester, the case was presented to the grand jury and after indictments were handed down, Smith was arrested and jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond, the release stated.

Smith is due in Henry County Circuit Court on April 11 where he is scheduled to be appointed counsel.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of the reward.