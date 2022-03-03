Arrest made in hit and run case

Martinsville Police have made an arrest in a hit and run case that occurred at the New Neighborhood Market on Tuesday.

Garland Kendrick Hairston, 63, of 110 Pony Place is facing charges of felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run and driving while intoxicated, according to Martinsville Public Information Officer Kendall Davis.

Police responded to a report of someone who had driven a green pickup truck into the front of the store at approximately 12:41 p.m. and then left the scene, radio traffic indicated.

A dispatcher followed with a second report of a person driving a vehicle on Roundabout Road that matched the description of the vehicle that crashed into the convenience store.

Three police reports on file with the Martinsville Police Department show a 2012 Ford F-150 colliding with the New Neighborhood Market building at Fayette Street and Memorial Boulevard and then striking a retaining wall and two mailboxes in front of 1112 Roundabout Road.

The pickup truck the struck the side mirror of a parked vehicle in front of 1206 Roundabout Road, the reports indicated.

Officer Chris Bell listed the approximate damage to the building at $20,000.

Hairston was arrested without incident in the driveway of his home on Pony Place a short time later, Davis wrote by email.

The proprietor of the convenience store had the damaged front wall and window temporarily boarded up on Wednesday and was in the process of having the damage assessed.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

