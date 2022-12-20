Arrest made in Walmart bomb threat

A 14-year-old has been accused of threatening to bomb a building in relation to the evacuation of Walmart at 976 Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville on Sunday.

Through the course of the investigation, police discovered the teenager allegedly called in a bomb threat to Walmart about 3:30 p.m. The teen was arrested two days later. The teenager has been transported to the W.W. Moore Detention Facility in Danville where he is being held, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated.

After the store was evacuated, the Henry County Sheriff's Office explosives detection canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property and found nothing suspicious, the release stated.

A dispatcher at the 911 Communications Center summoned any officers not currently working a call Sunday afternoon to respond to the Walmart for a “possible evacuation.”

The evacuation became a reality and employees were seen leaving the building and going to the front of the Cato Fashions Store at the other end of the parking lot.

The Henry County Department of Public Safety and local volunteer fire and rescue units were on the scene as a precaution, the release stated.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.