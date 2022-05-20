Arrest report: City of Martinsville

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.
- Courtney DeShea Hairston of Chatham on May 1: reckless driving, DWI, first offense with BAC .15-20%, drive while license is revoked.
- Lisa Marie O'Neil of Martinsville on May 1: felony failure to appear.
- Andre Pierre Beal of Martinsville on May 2: violation of probation.
- Ryan Jefferson Martin of Martinsville on May 2: DWI, first offense.
- Brandon Dean Oakes of Collinsville on May 3: five charges of violation of probation.
- Mark Andrew Whalen of Martinsville on May 3: violation of probation.
- Jurnee Monet Evans of Martinsville on May 4: harass or hinder by phone during an emergency.
- Angel Nicole Thompson of Bassett on May 4: contempt of court.
- Samantha Jean Angel of Martinsville on May 4: probation violation.
- Donald Edward Ponder of Raleigh, North Carolina, on May 4: failure to appear.
- Eric William Walker of Martinsville on May 4: intoxication in public.
- Michael Antonio Earnest of Collinsville on May 5: four charges of distribute or sell drug for profit.
- Melvin Louis Moyer of Martinsville on May 5: four charges of manufacture drugs.
- Eric McNeil Wilson of Martinsville on May 5: malicious wounding.
- Jacqueline Renee Towery of Fieldale on May 5: DWI, second offense within five years, driving with a revoked license.
- Christopher Blake Hughes of Ridgeway on May 5: violation of probation.
- Antonio DeMarquee Belcher of Martinsville on May 5: distribute or sell drugs for profit.
- Eric Alan Palmer of Martinsville on May 5: possess a firearm by a felon.
- Rachel Leanor Handy of Martinsville on May 5: four charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two charges of use of a firearm to commit a robbery, two charges of enter a house to commit a burglary.
- Roderick Dee Preston of Bassett on May 6: DWI, first offense.
- Elizabeth Ann Marsh of Collinsville on May 6: 10 charges of violation of probation, solicitation.
- Kimberly Helms Harris of Martinsville on May 6:, possess schedule I or II drugs on May 6.
- Katelyn Brook Altizer of Penhook on May 7: three charges of violation of probation, shoplifting.
- Niki Lee Schroeder-Millitzer of Martinsville on May 7: disorderly conduct.
- Tracy Marice Penn of Ridgeway on May 8: intoxication in public.
- Jerri Jean DeHart, no address listed, on May 9: fail to report accident, drive while license revoked, violation of probation.
- Anthony Vitalino Lopez Montufar of Martinsville on May 9: reckless handling of a firearm, shoot a firearm in a public place.
- Amanda Cannaday Wirt of Martinsville on May 10: violation of probation.
- Jonathan Tyler Moon of Ringgold on May 11: revocation of conditional release.
- Diana Gene Hawks of Martinsville on May 11: two charges of felony fail to appear.
- Sheila Mae Foster of Martinsville on May 12: manufacture drugs, distribution of schedule IV drugs.
- Damien Nytreil Hairston of Martinsville on May 12: possess firearm by a convicted felon.
- Joseph L. Ott of Martinsville on May 13: possess firearm by a convicted felon, possess ammunition by a convicted felon, maliciously shoot.
- Rashawn Lafayette Simon, no address listed, on May 14: assault and battery of a family member, strangulation.
- Tracy Marice Penn of Ridgeway on May 15: intoxication in public.
- Eugene Hairston of Martinsville on May 15: fail to appear.