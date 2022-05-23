Arrest report: Henry County

Damien Shane Arrington, 20, of Fieldale on April 1:, two charges of felony fail to appear, three charges of possession of scheduled I or II drugs, disobedience or resist an officer of the court, malicious wounding, shoot or throw missile with malice.

Roy James Dalton, 50, of Roanoke on April 1: disobedience or resist an officer of the court, habitual offender.

Brent Ray Doss, 35, of Collinsville on April 1: intoxication in public, non-malicious injury to law enforcement or rescue personnel, prevent law enforcement officer from making arrest.

Chontae Lavaya Anton Finner, 42, of Martinsville on April 1: intoxication in public.

Dasmanyea Quamain Finney, 30, of Martinsville on April 1: simple assault against family member.

Strother Talbert Fulcher III, 39, of Martinsville on April 1: probation of violation.

Thomas Wayne Gordy, 45, of Ridgeway on April 1: violation of a protective order.

Austin Phillip Harris, 27, of Martinsville on April 1: petit larceny, two charges of shoplifting, fail to appear.

Jessica Leigh Ellis Hayzlett, 37, of Rocky Mount on April 1: intoxication in public.

Byron Joseph Hodges, 36, of Harrisonburg on April 1: five charges of felony probation and one charge of misdemeanor probation violation.

Terry Gray Overby, 45, of Ruffin, North Carolina, on April 1: shoplifting.

Billy Joe Plaster, 43, of Collinsville on April 1: contempt of court.

Cody Lee Quesenberry, 31, of Hillsville on April 1: disregard police command to stop, eight charges of felony probation violation, two charges of misdemeanor probation violation.

Benjamin Marshall Riddle Jr., 39, of Bassett on April 1: good behavior/suspended sentence violation.

Tristan McKane Simpson, 22, of Eden, North Carolina, on April 1: felony probation violation.

Darold Shane Smith, 31, of Ararat on April 2: two charges of grand larceny of an auto, two charges of felony probation violation, drive while license revoked (third or subsequent offense).

Shantel Marie Hairston, 27, of Martinsville on April 2: reckless care for child, malicious wounding.

Corion Devontae Manns, 29, Henry on April 3: simple assault.

Gordon Donahue Martin II, 31, Martinsville on April 3: possession of schedule I or II drugs.

Isaiah Kahill Witcher, 22, of Bassett on April 3: brandish or point firearm, maliciously discharge firearm, intentionally damage property.

Brandy Nicole Biggs, 39, of Martinsville on April 4: fail to appear.

Joshua Chad Cox, 41, of Ridgeway on April 4: resist arrest, simple assault.

Larrieshia Nicole Davis, 38, of Martinsville on April 4: false statements on criminal history check consent form.

Christopher Lee Hess, 33, of Martinsville on April 4: prevent law enforcement officer from making arrest, fail to appear.

Kerry Antonio Lieteau, 37, of Martinsville on April 4: fail to comply with support.

Nicholas Ryan McGehee, 30, of Martinsville on April 4: felony probation violation.

Kevin Lee Shelton, 34, of Bassett, on April 4: three charges of felony probation violation.

Ronnie Dale Suite, 51, of Patrick Springs on April 4: three charges of violent offender fail to register as sex offender, fail to appear.

Shawn Marie Willey, 46, of Axton on April 4: three charges of fail to appear, DWI - second within five years.

Ernest Nelson Wray, 54, of Roanoke on April 4: fail to comply with support, fail to appear.

David Lamont Hairston, 42, of Axton on April 5: fail to appear.

Ricky Payne, 68, of Martinsville on April 5: simple assault.

Ericka Monique Bradley, 24, of Martinsville on April 6: drive in parking lots endangering life or limb.

William Russell East, 53, of Bassett on April 6: fail to appear, resisting officer of the court, habitual offender.

Brittany Edlin, 28, of Eden on April 6: obtain money by false pretenses, shoplift, larceny, fail to appear.

Dakota Christopher Foley, 23, of Bassett on April 6: burglary of a dwelling at night, larceny of bank notes or checks, forgery, two charges of theft of credit card or numbers, two charges of obtain money by false pretenses, identity fraud, credit card fraud, petit larceny.

Gentry Shann Holder, 43, of Axton on April 6: illegal disposal of a dead body on public property.

Michael Jamel Holland, 24, of Ridgeway on April 6: felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation.

Chad Lashane Price Jr., 28, of Martinsville on April 6: two charges of failure to perform community service.

Kenny Leroy Tucker Jr., 45, of Eden on April 6: fail to appear.

Clyde Allen Fightmaster, 39, of Bassett on April 7: four charges of contribute to delinquency and abuse of a child.

Quentin Xavier Grant, 26, of Martinsville on April 7: robbery of a business with a gun, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted non-violent felon.

Alejandro Lara Araiza, 43, of Bassett on April 7: DWI.

Jacob Weston Meadows, 33, of Ridgeway on April 7: simple assault against a family member.

Tenee Marlene Watkins, 23, of Collinsville on April 7: fail to appear.

Kisha Turner Adams, 38, of Martinsville, two charges of misdemeanor probation violation.

James Leslie Boyd, 37, of Patrick Springs on April 8: possession of schedule I or II drugs, carry concealed weapon, fail to appear, fail to comply with support.

Harold Derrick Clark, 60, of Collinsville on April 8: intoxication in public.

Maggie Jo Clark, 25, of Bassett on April 8: intoxication in public.

Brittany Lechae Easley, 24, of Ridgeway on April 8: simple assault on law enforcement or rescue personnel, reckless driving, drive without a license.

Aruthur Allandus Finney, 39, of Fieldale on April 8: DWI.

Jordan Allen Nester, 27, of Bassett on April 8: DWI.

Nicole Marie Sykes, 48, of Bassett on April 8: violation of protective order.

Travis Eugene Whitehead, 34, of Bassett on April 8: possess concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possess schedule I/II drug while possessing a firearm, possess a firearm by a convicted non-violent felon.

Robert Donald Wood, 49, Bassett on April 8: seven charges of third or subsequent sale or distribution of schedule I/II drug, two charges of distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Leonard Verne Anderson, 42, on April 9: intoxication in public.

Daniel David Caldwell, 31, on April 9: fugitive from justice.

John Robert Glenn, 48, of Bassett on April 9: two charges of felony failure to appear, resisting an officer of the court, accommodation sale of schedule I/II drugs.

Joshua Nathan Grindstaff, 31, of Patrick Springs on April 9: contempt of court, fail to comply with support.

Kenneth Jerome Hagwood Jr., 32, of Bassett on April 9: violation of a protective order.

Jesse Ray Mullins, 27, of Bassett on April 9: possession of schedule I/II drugs, prevent law enforcement officer from making arrest, intoxication in public.

Timothy Jay Painter, 56, of Ridgeway on April 9: intoxication in public.

Todd Dwayne Thomason, 47, of Ridgeway on April 9: grand larceny of an auto.

Tacara Kaye Martin, 36, of Martinsville on April 10: DWI.

Distin Adam Ward, 36, Bassett on April 10: trespass, interfere with property rights.

Michael Thomas Brown, 47, Bassett on April 11: possess a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, five charges of fail to appear, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, two charges of distribution of schedule I/II drugs, two charges of contribute to the delinquency or abuse of a child, drive while license revoked (third or subsequent offense).

Gerald Hooker Hairston Jr., 49, of Martinsville on April 11: fail to appear, DWI, habitual offender.

Dora Ann Maxie, 40, of Danville on April 11: fail to comply with support.

Robert Arnold Stein, 55, of Ridgeway on April 11: two charges of possession of schedule I/II drugs, intoxication in public, fail to appear, probation violation.

Travis Dwayne Wall, 25, of Collinsville on April 11: intoxication in public, possession of schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of scheduled I/II drugs while possessing a firearm, carry concealed weapon.

Michael H.D. Wright, 31, of Martinsville on April 11: sell schedule I/II drugs while possessing a firearm, possess a firearm by a convicted felon, seven charges of distribution of schedule I/II drugs, three charges of reckless care for a child.

Amanda Ann Bryan, 41, of Martinsville on April 12: fail to appear, fail to comply with support.

Lindsey Leigh Epling, 32, of Martinsville on April 12: simple assault against a family member.

Brian Eugene Finley, 45, of Martinsville on April 12: two charges of probation violation.

Daniel Adam Fish, 38, of Martinsville on April 12: second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Chasity Dawn Gammon, 39, of Ridgeway on April 12: fail to comply with support, fail to appear.

Catina Faye Johnson, 49, of Axton on April 12: malicious wounding.

D'eandre Javon Kellam, 27, of Bassett on April 12: three charges of consensual intercourse with child age 15 or more, two charges of failing to register as a sex offender.

Timothy Kowalewski, 50, of Collinsville on April 12: intoxication in public.

Kendrick Lorenze Redd, 46, of Martinsville on April 12: fail to appear.

Courtney Dawn Robinette, 30, of Ridgeway on April 12: felony probation violation.

Cameron Samuel Santillo, 27, of Collinsville on April 12:, hold as prisoner, three charges of distribution of schedule I/II drugs, reckless care for child, three charges of forging public record, three charges of uttering public record, sale for profit of schedule I/II drugs.

James Nelson Beal, 67, of Martinsville on April 13: intoxication in public.

Kevin Shane Belcher, 29, of Stuart on April 13: arson of occupied dwelling or church, two charges of intentionally damage any property greater than $1,000, possession of scheduled I/II drugs, possession of marijuana.

Robert Tighman Coles, 47, of Martinsville on April 13: obtaining money by false pretenses, grand larceny of auto.

Isaiah Christian Guthrie, 25, of Penhook on April 13: simple assault on law enforcement or rescue personnel, disorderly conduct.

Wendy Marie Tilley, 45, of Bassett on April 13: embezzlement less that $500, petit larceny less than $500.

Salina Nicole Barbour, 23, of Martinsville on April 14: trespass after being forbidden to do so.

Essence Kelvon Jones, 29, of Collinsville on April 14: obtaining money by false pretenses, bad checks less than $200.

Seth Allen McAlevy, 24, of Collinsville on April 14: petit larceny less than $500.

Dustin Lee Riggins, 23, of Martinsville on April 14: be cruel to or torture an animal or allow another to do so, simple assault against family member.

Keland O'Neal Shelton, 41, of Martinsville on April 14: fail to appear.

James Dean Snyder, 25, of Bassett on April 14: intoxication in public.

Harley Daniel Pendleton, 41, of Bassett on April 15: shoot or throw a missile, possess a firearm by a convicted violent felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding.

Alisha Michelle Woods, 24, of Bassett on April 15: shoplift, two charges of trespass after being forbidden to do so.

Melissa Karen Lester, 45, of Bassett on April 16: three charges of felony probation violation.

Karima Tanai Morrison, 34, of Martinsville on April 16: violation of a protective order.

Nabor Balcazar-Aguirre, 27, of Martinsville on April 17: intoxication in public.

Christopher Dwayne Hylton, 31, of Bassett on April 17: fail to appear, intentionally damage property less than $1,000.

Marvin Lorenzo Millner Jr., 31, of Martinsville on April 17: good behavior - suspended sentence violation, violation of probation.

Billy Gene Taylor, 85, of Ridgeway on April 17: take indecent liberties with a child under 14, aggravated sexual battery with a victim under 13.

Joshua Chad Cox, 41, of Ridgeway on April 18: two charges of violation of a protective order.

Uzziah Imanuel Hairston, 25, of Danville on April 18: fail to appear.

James Damien Purdy, 42, of Bassett on April 18: possess a firearm by a convicted felon, drive while license revoked, park in space reserved for disabled, distribution of scheduled I/II drugs.

John Michael Rakes, 39, of Collinsville on April 18: intentionally damage property less than $1,000, fail to appear.

Tenee Marlene Watkins, 23, of Collinsville on April 18: fail to appear.

Brandon Michael Amos, 39, of Reidsville, North Carolina on April 19: three counts of fail to appear, resisting arrest, possess firearm by a convicted felon, parent fail to obey children's delinquency order.

Lewis Clinton Deatherage, 40, no address listed, on April 19: two charges of trespass, trespass with intent to damage property.

Jeffery Charles Duvall, 51, of Martinsville on April 19: intoxication in public, assault against a family member.

Zachary Edward Hager, 36, of Martinsville on April 19: two charges of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Thomas David Massey, 44, of Stuart on April 19: intoxication in public.

Tony Joe McKinnon, 51, of Burlington, North Carolina on April 19: fugitive from justice.

Marcus Eugene Penn, 35, of Martinsville on April 19: violation of probation.

Thomas Jacob Powell, 32, of Martinsville on April 19: fail to appear.

James Matthew Conner, 60, of Spencer on April 20: distribution of schedule I/II drugs, adulterate sample with intent to defraud drug or alcohol test.

Michael Eugene Cook, 58, of Fieldale on April 20: threaten to bomb, violate protective order, elude police.

Sampson Carlos Dodson, 40, of Martinsville on April 20: two charges of possess firearm by convicted felon, brandish or point firearm, sell or distribute marijuana greater than .5 oz. to less than five pounds.

Jeffrey Marshall Hairston Jr., 37, of Ridgeway on April 20: assault.

Shantez Teyon Hairston, 26, of Collinsville on April 20: abuse and neglect of a child causing serious injury, assault, malicious wounding, fail to appear.

Oscar Justice Hankins, 45, of Martinsville on April 20: possession of schedule I/II drugs, violation of probation.

Robert Nathaniel Hutchens, 42, of Bassett on April 20: assault against family member.

Charles Edward Keatts, 45, of Axton on April 20: fail to appear.

Anthony Tyrone Menefee, 48, of Axton on April 20: five charges of violation of probation.

Pincetta Naikeih Swanson, 32, of Martinsville on April 20: bad checks $200 or more.

Marissa Louise Cunningham, 41, of Bassett on April 21: contempt of court.

Sirius Davis, 26, of Ridgeway on April 21: use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of robbery with a gun.

Christopher Ryan Doyle, 34, of Axton on April 21: violation of probation.

Nathan Allen Kennedy, 21, of Bassett on April 21: fail to appear.

Jacob Aaron Truman, 29, of Bassett on April 21: drive while intoxicated.

Conrad Jeffery Wooten, 61, of Martinsville on April 21: assault against a family member.

Noah Chase Bryant, 20, of Collinsville on April 22: violation of parole.

Jay Devin Griffith, 28, of Bassett, on April 22, disorderly conduct.

Nicole Carol Harris-Cooke, 44, of Collinsville on April 22: assault against a family member.

Donovan Ray Jordan, 45, of Martinsville on April 22: resist an officer, two charges of fail to appear.

Gary Randolph Kendrick Jr., 46, of Martinsville on April 22: four charges of violation of probation.

Sydney Nicole Pritchett, 26, of Collinsville on April 22: install tracking device.

Gerald McKenley Lyons, 41, of Martinsville on April 23: 11 charges of violation of probation.

Andrae Lamont Matthews, 43, of Martinsville on April 23: drive while intoxicated.

Alfred Lee Ward Jr., 30, no address listed, on April 23: three charges of violation of probation.

Chelsie Leanna Clark, 22, of Bassett on April 24: trespass.

Ronald Gene Edwards Jr., 33, of Ridgeway on April 24: resist arrest, trespass.

Travis Allen Pace, 44, of Martinsville on April 24: forcible sodomy, indecent exposure, petit larceny, trespass.

Tracy Denise Cameron, 44, of Martinsville on April 25: fugitive from justice.

DaShawn Dyntea Crews, 31, of Reidsville, North Carolina on April 25: fail to appear.

Neather Nicole Jenkins, 33, of Martinsville on April 25: two counts of fail to comply with support.

Albert John Kellenbenz III, 45, of Bassett on April 25: two counts of fail to comply with support.

Angel Dawn Pinkston, 36, of Spencer on April 25: grand larceny, violation of probation.

Andrew Phillip Santoemma, 20, of Ridgeway on April 25: drive while intoxication, hit and run, reckless driving.

Michael Rufus Seat, 50, of Martinsville on April 25: assault against a family member.

Elizabeth Ashley Stoneman, 35, of Collinsville on April 25: contempt of court, resisting arrest, two counts of assault on law enforcement, possession of schedule I/II drugs, four counts of fail to appear.

Brandon David Bowles, 40, of Martinsville on April 26: two counts of violation of probation.

Zachary Neil Burnette, 29, of Chatham on April 26: violation of court order.

Leo Devon Minor, 42, of Bassett on April 26: intoxication in public.

Leon Marcus Minor, 42, of Bassett on April 26: intoxication in public.

Markeem Donile Penn, 36, of Martinsville on April 26: hit and run.

Jalen Dondre Thompson, 19, of Martinsville on April 26: intoxication in public.

Benjamen Clark Adkins, 47, of Collinsville on April 27: two counts of assault on law enforcement.

Travis Lee Bradner, 34, of Bassett on April 27: two counts of gross, wanton or reckless care of a child, abuse and neglect of a child causing serious injury.

Melissa Renee Broadnax, 47, of Ridgeway on April 27: distribution of schedule I/II drugs, gross, wanton or reckless care of a child.

Brian Keith Mays, 60, of Axton on April 27: resistance of an officer of the court.

Alonzo Perkins, 54, of Axton on April 27: assault.

Daniel Carmen Salinas, 29, of Martinsville on April 27: two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs, two counts of robbery with use of a gun, abduction by force.

Amanda Newman Shelton, 40, of Ridgeway on April 27: burglary at night, resistance of an officer of the court.

Justin Michael Cumpston, 32, of Bassett on April 28: four counts of violation of probation.

Steven Matthew Nelson, 29, of Martinsville on April 28: three counts of violation of probation.

Khorey Marcel Scales, 22, of Bassett on April 28: reckless handling of a firearm.

Kasie Taylor Cannaday, 33, of Martinsville on April 29: manufacture drugs.

Triston O'Bryan Dodson, 23, of Martinsville on April 29: two counts of shoplifting, obtaining money by false pretenses.

Nicholas Blair Dye, 22, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 29: second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Theron Clifford Foley Jr., 48, of Bassett on April 29: two counts of violation of probation.

Richard Wayne Helmondollar, 55, of Bassett on April 29: annoying ringing telephone to emergency personnel.

Bridget Gail Pendleton, 50, of Bassett on April 29: three counts of violation of probation.

Nelson Troy Simon, 51, of Martinsville on April 29: two counts of fail to appear.

Leander Jecobe Watkins, 46, of Martinsville on April 29: carjacking, abduction by force, assault against a family member, three counts of fail to appear.

Christina Marie Richards, 42, of Bassett on April 30: reckless handling of a firearm, maliciously discharge a firearm.