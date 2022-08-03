Arrest report: Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Grayson Nunn on July 18: Probation violation.

Bobby Dean Martin on July 19: Intoxication in public.

Barry Nicholas McCraw on July 19: Probation violation.

Angel Nicole Thompson on July 19: Probation violation.

Melisa Williams on July 20: Contempt of court.

Glenn Roland Millner on July 20: Intoxication in public.

Steven Andrew Brown on July 20: Obstruct or resist arrest.

David Charles Donavon on July 21: Possess schedule I/II drugs, possess a firearm while possessing schedule I/II drugs, possess a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anthony Leon Hunt on July 21: Two counts of probation violation.

Lamar Casino Hannah on July 22: Intoxication in public.

Cameron Deshawn Bradley on July 22: Intoxication in public.

Teven Degial Richardson on July 22: Obstruct or resist arrest, disorderly conduct, assault on a law enforcement officer.

Elizabeth Ann Marsh on July 22: 11 counts of probation violation.

John Harris on July 22: Probation violation.

April Leanna Grogan on July 23: False identity to law enforcement, probation violation, grand larceny.

Amber Michelle Hodges on July 23: Shoplifting, intoxication in public.

Kelly Nicole Carter on July 23: Four counts of probation violation, unauthorized use of an animal.

Irvin Roger Craig on July 24: Flee from law enforcement, probation violation.

Christopher Fredrick Belcher on July 24: Two counts of probation violation, failure to appear.

Hanif Muhhamad Hussian on July 25: Fail to appear.

Ericka Michelle Martin on July 25: Shoplift.

Richard Dale Hankins on July 26: Three counts of distribute schedule III drugs.

Chastiana Zavierra Smith on July 26: Distribute or sell drugs.

Terrance Antwian Carter on July 26: Five counts of distribute of sell drugs, possess with intent to sell drugs, possession a firearm while in possession of schedule I drugs, carry concealed weapon.

Peadro Diene Cabiness on July 26: Six counts of distribute or sell drugs for profit, possess schedule I or II drugs.

Roneisha Diane Coles on July 27: Four counts of distribute or sell drugs for profit.

Quinn Lamar Hairston on July 27: Three counts of distribute or sell drugs for profit, fail to appear.

Danielle Nicole Pritchett on July 27: Five counts of distribute or sell drugs fro profit.

Kenneth Wayne Wade on July 27: Probation violation.

Elissa Marie Rodriguez on July 27: Three counts of distribute or sell drugs for profit.

Harold Milton Johnson on July 27: Possess a firearm by a felon, shoot a firearm in a public place.

Shunta Morval Carter on July 27: Manufacture drugs.

Jaquail Marquise Dodson on July 27: Seven counts of manufacture drugs.

Charleta Nikkia Giggetts on July 27: Obtain money by false pretense, identity theft.

Jessica Marie Carmichael on July 27: Probation violation.

Lucas Dane Purdy on July 28: Contempt of court, false identify self to law enforcement, fail to appear.

Michael Antwon Lee on July 29: DWI, first-offense.

Kiya Michelle Holland on July 29: Resist arrest, probation violation.

Joshua Clenewulf Kreul on July 29: Four counts of distribute or sell drugs for profit.

Jevonne Dee Logan on July 29: Intoxication in public.

Joshua Sharon Tyree on July 29: Fail to appear.

Makayla Delani Wilson on July 30: Intoxication in public.

Dallas Ross-Montgomery Ayers on July 30: Intoxication in public.

Jeremy Cordero Fitzgerald on July 30: Grand larceny of auto, burglary, two counts of intentional property damage.

Winton Alonzo Wade on July 30: Intoxication in public.

Marcus Toure Martin on July 30: Assault and battery of a family member.

Damien Tashawn Jones on July 30: Two charges of violate protective order.

Demetrius Nazshae Inge on July 31: Malicious bodily injury, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Brittany Odberg on July 31: Two counts fail to appear.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Leonardo Adams, 45, on July 25: Simple assault.

Marty Lee Wiggington, 52, on July 25: Probation violation.

April Michelle Cannoy, 42, on July 25: Contempt of court.

Joey Allen White, 37, on July 25: Drunk in public.

Kenneth Jerome Hagwood, 33, on July 25: Drunk in public.

Stacy Alexander Foley, 45, on July 25: Possession of drugs.

Anthony Devonn Kirby, 44, on July 25: DUI—2nd offense, refuse blood/breath test, driving while license revoked.

Tyler Ray Farley, 28, on July 25: Contempt of court.

Shaqoria Symone Townes, 27, on July 25: Vandalism.

Otis Lee Hill Jr., 49, on July 25: Simple assault, strangulation.

Melissa May Smith, 48, on July 25: Resisting arrest.

John Dustan Thurman, 32, on July 25: Violation of protective order, simple assault.

Ricardo Antonio Mitchell, 18, on July 25: Involuntary vehicular manslaughter.

Jousaha David Cundiff, 18, on July 25: Strangulation.

Jamar Martez Titus, 38, on July 26: Contempt of court, failure to comply with support.

Montana Marie Minter, 18, on July 26: Breaking and entering.

Tiwontay Zaetwon Cole, 21, on July 26: Breaking and entering.

Christopher Adam Angel, 43, on July 27: Probation violation, contempt of court.

Christopher Allen Collier, 34, on July 27: Distribution of drugs.

April Leanna Grogan, 33, on July 27: Probation of violation, falsely identify self to law enforcement, grand larceny.

Bradley Austin Fackler, 22, on July 27: Contempt of court.

Robert Jason Leppanen, 43, on July 27: Contempt of court.

Asia Ebony Adams, 27, on July 27: Embezzlement.

Tyler Lee Rogers, 23, on July 27: Possession of drugs.

Patrick Joseph Stanley, 42, on July 27: Drunk in public.

Kimberly Mae Mitchell, 30, on July 28: Contempt of court.

Jeremy Todd Caron, 48, on July 28: Probation violation.

Sherry Denise Woody, 47, on July 28: Abusive, profane and threatening calls.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Franklin Jackson, 52, 1846 Jeb Stuart Highway, Meadows of Dan on July 22: Probation violation.

Seth Daniel Palmer, 39, 41 Jade Court, Axton on July 22: Probation violation.

Vincent Leigh Jones Jr., 40, Patrick County Jail on July 22: Fail to appear.

Jennifer Lynn Foley, 45, 88 Pine View Lane, Stuart on July 22: Obstruction of justice.

Barry Watson Shough, 54, 326 Dogwood Road, Patrick Springs on July 23: Grand larceny.

Irvin Roger Craig Jr., 42, 1147 Orchard Drive, Bassett on July 24: Probation violation.

Daniel Brian Unger, 36, 889 Union Bridge Road, Ferrum on July 25: Assault and battery of a family member.

Erik Claude Willard, 26, 1765 Holly Springs Rd., Mt. Airy, NC on July 26: Contempt of Court.

Jason Foley Iroler, 46, 214 State Line Rd., Claudville on July 26: Meth mix: Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute 28-227 grams.

Franklin Whitfield Jackson, 52, Patrick County Jail on July 26: Probation violation.

Brandon Cory Thomas, 33, 237 Retriever Run, Dugspur on July 29: Enter dwelling at night.

William Patrick Grayson, 72, 530 Morrison School Rd., Stuart on July 30: Malicious bodily injury.

Douglas David Henry, 49, 10578 Bottom Creek Rd., Bent Mountain on July 31: Fail to appear.