Arrest report: Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Martinsville

Sheriff’s Office

Draquonteous Joshun Finney on June 27: DWI; second offense, drive without license.

Gordon Donahue Martin on June 28: Intoxication in public.

Jeffery Cornelius Porter on June 29: Reckless driving; speeding 20 mph+, accident; driver no report, fail to stop for police, possess firearm by a felon, DWI; Second offense, resist arrest.

Clifford Leon Penn on June 29: Intoxication in public.

Tracy Denise Cameron on June 29: Intoxication in public, possess schedule I/II drugs.

Johnathon Lee Waller on June 29: Two counts of embezzlement less than $1,000.

Greg Mosby on June 29: Fail to appear.

Gordon Donahue Martin on June 30: Intoxication in public.

Dennis Steven Chaney on June 30: Fail to appear.

Bryan Matthew Short on June 30: Contempt of court.

Rita Gail Barksdale on June 30: Assault and battery of a family member.

Tommy Lee Marlowe on July 1: Possess firearm by a felon, enter structure to commit burglary, intentional damage, disregard law enforcement command, assault on law enforcement officer, resist or obstruct arrest, driver no report of accident.

Logan Matthew Waldron on July 2: False identify self to law enforcement, fail to appear.

Andrea Caroline Falcone on July 3: Probation violation.

Henry County

Sheriff’s Office

Diana Princess Taylor, 40, on July 5: Assault on law enforcement, drunk in public.

Rodney Jennings Lipscomb, 28, on July 5: Grand larceny.

Marcus Lee Spencer, 23, on July 5: Drunk in public.

Donald Wayne Key, 59, on July 5: Drunk in public.

Britten Edward Warren, 48, on July 5: Contempt of court.

Shenika Annette Jones, 33, on July 5: DUI.

Daniel Glenn Mullins, 40, on July 5: possession of drugs.

Junior Fernando Acosta, 26, on July 5: Drunk in public.

Gene Branton Vaughn III, 37, on July 5: Trespassing.

Crystal Gail Mullins, 46, on July 5: Indiscriminate dumping or litter.

Bobby Dean Martin, 54, on July 5: Drunk in public.

Wayne Keith Milam, 41, on July 5: Assault.

Gordon Donahue Martin, 31, on July 5: DUI.

Jeffery Reeves Joyce Jr., 40, on July 5: Assault.

Jessica Nicole Conner, 31, on July 5: Bomb threat, assault.

Steve Randall Emberson, 72, on July 5: Malicious wounding.

Amber Michelle Hodges, 30, on July 5: Drunk in public.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Angela Marie Triplett, 45, 15 Hudson Rd., Fieldale on July 1: Six counts of shoplifting, fail to comply with terms of bond, fail to appear.

Logan Matthew Waldron, 25, 36 Smith Country Dr., Bassett on July 2: Fail to appear.

Buddy Dewayne Wade, 43, 212 Moss St., Martinsville on July 3: Probation violation.

Ricardo David Mejia, 18, 1057 Elf Trail, Bassett on July 3: DWI, first offense.

Joshua Coy Reed, 42, 573 Old Mill Rd., Ridgeway on July 3: Probation violation.

John David Minter, 33, 107 English St., Martinsville on July 3: Threat in writing.

Lewis William Lynch, 46, 215 Meadow Creek Dr., Thaxton on July 4: Violation of court order.