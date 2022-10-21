Arrest report: Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Kaylee Lynn Chism, 23, on Oct. 4: Obtaining money by false pretense, larceny of a bank note, forging.

Kenneth Jerome Hagwood, 54, on Oct. 4: Probation violation.

Walter James Jones, 50, on Oct. 4: Violation of a protective order.

Travis Michael Hamblin, 22, on Oct. 4: Probation violation.

Treasure Dawn Moore, 38, on Oct. 4: Abduction by force.

Roger Lee Moore, 36, on Oct. 4: Abduction by force.

Joshua Wayne Justice, 33, on Oct. 12: Grand larceny.

Austin Lane Mabry, 29, on Oct. 12: Probation violation.

Anthony Wayne Bailey, 23, on Oct. 12: Breaking and entering, petit larceny.

Quintero-Amaya Santos Noel, 25, on Oct. 12: Drunk in public.

Kevin Stephan Millner, 48, on Oct. 14: Simple assault.

Robbie Sanders White, 33, on Oct. 14: Contempt of court.

Erik Stanley Palmer, 34, on Oct. 14: Resisting arrest.

Ashley Michelle Belcher, 33, on Oct. 14: Probation violation.

Jaime Lynette Wethington, 32, on Oct. 14: Fail to appear.

Lindsey Leigh Epling, 32, on Oct. 17: Violation of protective order.

Richard Edward Haskins, 51, on Oct. 17: Possession of drugs.

Harden Avery Hankins, 69, on Oct. 17: Simple assault.

Alexander Deandre Finney, 31, on Oct. 17: Fail to appear.

Mary Katherine Plageman, 41, on Oct. 17: Possession of drugs.

Anthony Latrone Murphy, 26, on Oct. 17: Drunk in public, shoplifting.

Kamishia Leshae Williamson, 33, on Oct. 17: Drunk in public.

Elizabeth Taylor Mitchell, 18, on Oct. 17: Possession of 5-10 marijuana plants.

Heather Leigh Howell, 41, on Oct. 17: Probation violation.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Jeffery Scott Bridgeman, on Oct. 4: Two counts of fail to appear.

Stephanie Denise Holland, on Oct. 4: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Ossirys Castro-Rivas, on Oct. 4: fail to appear, contempt of court.

Tevin Montae Burgess, on Oct. 4: Fail to comply with court order.

Kahdeem Marquis Dalton, on Oct. 5: Property damage, assault and battery of a family member.

Antonio Ramon-Saligan, on Oct. 6: DWI first offense.

Chad Carl Combs, on Oct. 6: Probation violation.

Joshua Lee Whitlow, on Oct. 7: Fail to appear.

Daniel Wayne Long, on Oct. 7: Assault.

Kimberly Ann Craiger, on Oct. 8: Contempt of court.

Lafayette Charles Moore, on Oct. 8: Intoxication in public.

Rodriguez Antwron Martin, on Oct. 8: Fail to appear.

Harold Milton Johnson, on Oct. 9: Intoxication in public, obstruct or resist arrest.

Chevis Jermaine Spencer, on Oct. 9: Intoxication in public.

Eyann Malik Martin, on Oct. 11: Violation of alcohol safety program.

James Howard Finlayson, on Oct. 12: Fail to appear.

James Brandon Bennett, on Oct. 12: Fail to comply with court order.

Roberto Telles Gomez, on Oct. 12: Intoxication in public.

Afton Lynn Speedy, on Oct 12: Probation violation.

Frank James Adams, on Oct. 13: Fugitive.

David Allan Clark, on Oct. 14: Assault.

Tony Lee Johnson, on Oct. 15: Intoxication in public.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Cody John Belcher, 30, Woolwine, on Oct. 3: Strangle, assault on a family member.

Thomas Eric Lowe, 49, Galax, on Oct. 4: Distribute schedule I/II drugs, distribute methamphetamine

Cody John Belcher, 30, Patrick County Jail, on Oct. 4: Contribute to the delinquency of a minor.

Leonard George Branch Jr., 47, Stuart, on Oct. 4: Petit larceny.

Donny Ray Harris, 41, address unavailable, on Oct. 5: Probation violation.

Martha Crockett, 38, Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, on Oct. 6: Public intoxication.

Justin Lewis Wood, 45, Woolwine, on Oct. 8: Petit larceny.

Brandon Gray Stone, 29, Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, on Oct. 10: Break and enter, trespass, obtain money by false pretense, fail to appear.

Debra Sue Purdue, 59, Stuart, on Oct. 10: Public intoxication.

Jimmy Lee Stanley, 52, Patrick County Jail, on Oct. 11: Probation violation.

April Dawn Bowman, 44, address unavailable, on Oct. 11: Break and enter, obtain money by false pretense, trespass, fail to appear.

Ashley Nichole Lankford, 37, Fieldale, on Oct. 12: Assault on family member.

Steven Darrell Bonham, 43, Edinburg, on Oct. 13: Probation violation.

Tasha Hale, 37, address unavailable, on Oct. 14: Trespass.

Christopher Alexander Smith, 31, Spencer, on Oct. 15: Property damage.

Kimberly Dawn Glidewell, 32, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Oct. 16: Warrant of extradition.

Justin Lewis Wood, 45, Woolwine, on Oct. 17: Probation violation.

Christopher Alexander Smith, 31, Stafford, on Oct. 17: Stalking, obstruct justice.

Karson William Foley, 26, Stuart, on Oct. 17: Grand larceny.

Dylan McCoy Henderson, 20, on Oct. 17: Possess schedule I/II drugs.