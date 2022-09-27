Arrest report: Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Bartley Ray Lawson, 53, on Sept. 19: Drunk in public.

April Michelle Cannoy, 42, on Sept. 19: Probation violation.

Iqua-Sia Tennille Martin, 22, on Sept. 19: Larceny.

Jesse Wayne Harris, 32, on Sept. 19: Failure to appear.

Abigail Leigh McBride, 22, on Sept. 19: Larceny.

James Daniel Biggs, 31, on Sept. 19: Possession of drugs.

Avery Dean Ferguson, 56, on Sept. 19: Drunk in public.

Draquonteous Finney, 32, on Sept. 19: DUI second offense.

Brandon Lewis Ramsey, 32, on Sept. 19: Failure to appear.

Courtney Dawb Robinette Ramsey, 30, on Sept. 19: Resisting arrest.

Kerry Antonio Lieteau, 38, on Sept. 19: Failure to appear.

Christopher Brian Wright, 34, on Sept. 19: Probation violation.

Jacob Lynn Scott, 26, on Sept. 22: Simple assault, brandishing a firearm.

William Garrett Foster, 59, on Sept. 22: Simple assault.

Jennifer Lynn Rea, 44, on Sept. 22: Possession of drugs.

Timothy Doran Carter, 61, on Sept. 22: Distribution and possession of drugs, possession of a firearm while possessing drugs.

Frederick Deon Walker, 43, on Sept. 22: Distribution of drugs.

John Carson Meeks, 25, on Sept. 22: Contempt of court, probation violation, receiving stolen goods.

James Nathaniel Lowe, 73, on Sept. 22: Resisting arrest.

Dora Kay McDonald, 61, on Sept. 23: Possession of drugs.

Bryan Scott Massey, 35, on Sept. 23: Contempt of court.

Xavier Lysnder Waller, 49, on Sept. 23: Vandalism, simple assault, larceny.

Terry Lee Holley, 31, on Sept. 23: Probation violation.

Shan’tea Le’maine Manns, 21, on Sept. 23: Simple assault.

Michael Shane Hairfield, 38, on Sept. 23: Probation violation.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Millicent Pagans, on Sept. 13: Trespass

Latasha Jameese Reid, on Sept. 13: Resist arrest, grand larceny of an automobile, intoxication in public, flee from law enforcement.

Kevin Tyrone Thomas, on Sept. 14: Distribute drugs.

Arlene Gulfan Atkins, on Sept. 14: Fail drugs/alcohol screen.

Thomas Albert Gilman, on Sept. 14: Fail to appear.

Tammy Lynn Nunnery, on Sept. 15: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Gordan Donahue Martin, on Sept. 15: Property damage, possession of burglary tools.

Quentin Lamont Lewis, on Sept. 15: Property damage.

Roneisha Diane Coles, on Sept. 16: Three counts of probation violation.

Chaz Haislup, on Sept. 16: Unlawful wounding, malicious wounding.

William Alonzo Vaughn, on Sept. 16: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Kevin Lee Harms, on Sept. 17: DWI first offense.

Diana Denise Adkins, on Sept. 17: Distribute drugs, three counts of manufacture drugs.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Joe Edmond King, 51, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 15: Credit card larceny.

Ronnie Daniel Goad, 48, Meadows of Dan, on Sept. 18: Public intoxication, obstruct justice.

Emma Shae Hall-Pack, 36, Stuart, on Sept. 18: Fail to appear.

Seth Daniel Palmer, Axton, on Sept. 18: Fail to comply with court order.

Wanda Dulaney, 48, Woolwine, on Sept. 19: Child endangerment, contribute to delinquency of minor.

Roger James Dulaney, 48, Woolwine, on Sept. 19: Child endangerment, contribute to delinquency of minor.

Christine Sarah Barnette, 42, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 19: Reckless drive, two counts of disregard law enforcement command, assault and batter on law enforcement, hit and run.

Daniel Tucker, 61, Critz, on Sept. 20: Six counts distribute schedule I/II drugs, three counts distribute schedule IV drugs, two counts possess gun with schedule I/II drugs.

Felipe DeJesus, 41, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 21: Two counts of intentional property damage.