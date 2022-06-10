Arrest report: Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.
Martinsville Sheriff’s Office
- Kevin Lamont Price on May 29: violation of probation.
- Amber Michelle Hodges on May 29: intoxication in public.
- Richard Austin Moore on May 29: intoxication in public.
- Natasha Lavonne Taylor on May 29: intoxication in public, assault.
- Tommy Lee Marlowe on May 30: intoxication in public.
- Jason Lamont Cunningham on May 30: assault on law enforcement officer, intoxication in public, fleeing from law, resist arrest.
- Michael Devon Penn on May 30: intoxication in public.
- James Eddie Ford on May 31: fugitive on felony.
- Niki Lee Schroedner-Milliter on June 1: fail to appear.
- Lynda Gayle Moore on June 2: unauthorized use of an animal.
- Donnell Deonte Baker on June 2: three charges of violation of probation.
- Nicole Ann Gregory on June 2: possess schedule I/II drugs, possess schedule IV drugs, fail to appear.
- Jeffrey Eugene Plunkett on June 2: intoxication in public.
- Kimberly Mae Mitchell on June 4: assault and batter of a family member, to charges of violation of a protective order.
- Jennifer Elizabeth Speedy on June 4: four charges of violation of probation.
- Jaquantis Daeshon Yellock on June 4: pointing a firearm.
- Tracy Marice Penn on June 5: intoxication in public.
- Amanda Shanese Peatross on June 5: enter property to damage, possess a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.
- Alexander Steven Roupe on June 5: intoxication in public.
- Robert John Wilson on June 5: possess schedule I/II drugs, possess drug paraphernalia.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office
- Cody Shane Gearhart, 19, on June 1: child abuse, DUI, possession of alcohol under 21, elude police.
- Eric Justiin Hodges, 31, on June 1: contempt of court, violation of probation.
- Javonna Irene Dodson, 37, on June 1: assault.
- Salina Nichole Barbour, 23, on June 1: trespassing.
- Iesha Yvette Niblett, 53, on June 1: damage of property.
- Christopher Mack Barbour, 53, on June 1: stalking, protective order violation.
- Jamar Martez Titus, 38, on June 1: contempt of court.
- Santos Noel Quintero-Amaya, 25, on June 1: drunk in public, violation of protective order.
- Timothy Dale Harris, 43, on June 1: contempt of court.
- Timothy Kowalewski, 50, on June 1: drunk in public.
- Tyree Vashay Jamison, 32, on June 1: damage of property, assault.
- Jaylen Isiah Mack, 23, on June 1: drunk in public.
- Omar Montal Hairston, 48, on June 1: contempt of court.
- Melinda Sue Cochran, 57, on June 1: assault.
- Rufus Theodore Hodge Jr., 53, on June 1: larceny.
- Jalquan Dominic Hamlett, 26, on June 1: contempt of court.
- Brandon Michael Minnick, 38, on June 1: violation of protective order.
- James Blair Draper Jr., 51, on June 1: DUI.
- Danny Lee Cundiff, 53, on June 1: break and enter.
- Billy Gene Taylor, 85, on June 1: contempt of court.
- Brandon William Martin, 38, on June 1: violation of probation, resisting arrest, shoplifting.
- Calvin Leroy Moore Jr., 36, on June 1: resisting arrest.
- Joseph Dale McGugan, 41, on June 1: fail to comply with support.
- Jeffrey Jennings Gulliams, 51, on June 2: petit larceny-third offense, break and enter.
- Jonathan Marquis Scales, 33, on June 6: DUI.
- Tiffany Lynn Jamison, 38, on June 6: contribute of delinquency, abuse of child.
- Tamera Mae Terry, 21, on June 6: contempt of court.
- Hollis Jerome Manns, 59, on June 6: drunk in public.
- Kemonie LeQuan Bruce, 27, on June 6: possession of firearm by convicted felon, contempt of court.
- Marcus Lee Spencer, 23, on June 6: obtaining money by false pretense.
- Samuel Dewey Franklin Jr., 34, on June 6: receiving stolen property.
- Andre Pierre Beal Jr., 33, on June 6: drunk in public.
- Timothy Gene Craig, 57, on June 6: larceny, trespassing.
- Triston O'Bryan Dodson, 23, on June 6: trespassing.
- Michael Rufus Seay, 50, on June 6: grand larceny.
Patrick County Sheriff’s Office
- William Tyler Pearson, 18, 275 Russell Creek Lane, Stuart on May 31: Enter dwelling at night, two counts of grand larceny.
- Tommy Lee Daniels, 58, 742 Stillwater Lane, Stuart on May 31: fail to appear.
- Joshua Alexander Tate, 37, 3536 Salem Highway, Stuart on June 1: assault on a family member, intentional damage.
- Michael Lee Holt, 47, 1207 Five Forks Road, Stuart on June 3: public intoxication.
- Joseph Brooks Iddings, 38, 95 Scott Mountain Lane, Stuart on June 3: community-based program violation.
- Alicia Mijes-Rodriguez, 42, 233 Niten Hollow Lane, Ararat on June 6: contribute to the delinquency of a minor.
- Tiffany Marie Spencer, aka Tiffany Marie Wright, 28, 48 Amazing Grace Lane, or 1359 Sandy Ridge Road, Cana on June 7: two counts of felony fail to appear.
- Crystal Kathleen Luckado, 32, 509 East Church St., Martinsville, on June 7: Trespass.
- Robby Glenn Grona, 28, 866 Tudor Orchard Road, Patrick Springs, on June 7: violation of probation.
- William Harvey Holt, 65, 2541 Pedigo Ridge Road, Claudville, on June 7: indecent exposure.
- John Robert Glenn Jr., 48, 60 Lakeside Drive, Bassett, on June 7: fail to comply with terms of bond.
- James E. Rumley, 68, 155 Arrowood Drive, Fieldale, on June 7: two counts of perjury in DMV matters.
- Alice Rumley, 67, 1289 John Baker Road, Fieldale, on June 7: two counts of perjury in DMV matters.
- Joshua Tyler Hambrick, 31, 64 Heavy Ts Lane, Stuart, on June 8: fail to appear.
- Kenneth Russell Griffith, 32, 1204 Long Branch Road, Claudville, on June 8: fail to appear, disregard law enforcement command, reckless driving.
- Johnathan Eugene King, 32, 240 Pike Trail, Spencer, on June 9: trespass, interfere with property rights of another.
- Joshua Cardale Marshall, 29, 448 Mabe Lane, Stuart, on June 9: trespass.