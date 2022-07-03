Arrest report: Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Martinsville

Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Elijah Coles on June 21: possess schedule I or II drugs.

Michael Devon Bruce on June 22: four charges of probation violation.

Kendrell Hasan Smith on June 22: fail to appear.

Marcus Eugene Penn on June 22: two charges of probation violation.

Omega Diondre Porter on June 22: two charges of contribute to delinquency of a minor, carnal knowledge of a child 13-14 years of age.

Rodney White on June 23: probation violation.

Waylon Douglas Ryder on June 23: not in compliance with court order.

George Bernard Niblett on June 23: intoxication in public.

Joshua Lee Tawny on June 23: intoxication in public.

Ashia Paris Sade Smith on June 24: drive while license revoked, DWI first offense, BAC >.20%.

Christy Mattox on June 24: contempt of court.

Brandon Dean Oakes on June 24: probation violation.

Brian Scott Goins on June 24: probation violation.

Trequann Cobbs on June 25: fail to appear.

Justin Levi Brown on June 25: intoxication in public.

Austin Joseph Lindsey on June 26: unlawfully shoot or throw, reckless handling of a firearm.

Henry County

Sheriff’s Office

Lea Mikaela Lachowicz, 37, on June 22: contempt of court, resisting arrest, false identity to law enforcement.

Strother Talbert Fulcher, 39, on June 22: grand larceny.

Dustin James Bocock, 25, on June 22: breaking and entering, assault.

William Vershawn Preston, 46, on June 24: contempt of court and assault.

Jacob Lane Marshall, 25, on June 24: DUI.

Heather Lynn Nicole Hart, 27, on June 24: four charges of attempted capital murder of law enforcement officer.

Kierra Latrice Woody, 26, on June 24: shoplifting.

Nickaela Shadae Hatcher, 34, on June 24: shoplifting.

Katherine Cardwell Vipperman, 53, on June 27: contempt of court.

Leslie Renea Brown, 38, on June 27: larceny.

Amber Michelle Hodges, 30, on June 27: drunk in public.

Justin Myers Hodges, 38, on June 27: probation violation.

Stephen George Patten Jr., 47, on June 27: trespassing.

Steven Ray Bowman Jr., 43, on June 27: grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretense, false identity.

Samantha Sue Moorefield, 35, on June 27: probation violation.

Harold Wayne Holland, 51, on June 27: drunk in public.

Antonio Shantez Hairston, 44, on June 28: drunk in public.

James Blake Harrison, 33, on June 28: resisting arrest, contempt of court.

Eric Matthew Durham, 32, on June 30: grand larceny.

Edgar Yahir Alvarado-Rodriguez, 19, on June 30: object sexual penetration, child abuse.

Jeremy Clark Rector, 33, on June 30: drunk in public.

Michael Devon Penn, 47, on June 30: drunk in public.

Steve Jerome Kendrick, 55, on June 30: drunk in public.

Destany Teyonnia Joyce, 27, on June 30: possession of drugs.

Robert Glenn Wagoner Jr., 39, on June 30: probation violation.

Mark Andrew Whalen, 33, on June 30: resisting arrest.

Thomas Jacob Powell, 32, on June 30: grand larceny, trespassing, contempt of court.

Robert Dale Spence Jr., 29, on June 30: probation violation.

Patsy Gail Martin, 55, on June 30: drunk in public.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Strother Talbert Fulcher III, 39, 80 Second Street, Collinsville on June 21: probation violation.

Randall Nathan Wall Jr., 33, 1052 Red Brush Road, Mt. Airy, NC on June 21: larceny of a motor vehicle.

Tyler Ray Shough, 27, 3726 Millhouse Road, Woolwine on June 22: embezzlement of $1,000 or greater.

Waylon Douglas Ryder, 43, 325 Friendly Church Road, Martinsville on June 23: fail to comply with court order.

Patrick Largen Russell, 43, 405 East Blue Ridge St., Stuart on June 25: probation violation.

Richard Darren Cobbler, 50, 3063 Virginia NC Rd., Spencer on June 25: assault and batter of a family member.

Lori Hollandsworth Blais, 32, of 43 Travis Ct., Bassett on June 25: probation violation.

Amber Nicole Cochran, 37, 15294 Franklin St., Ferrum on June 25: DWI first offense.

Samantha Sue Moorefield, 35, 560 Saddleridge Rd., Bassett on June 26: probation violation.

Ronald Lee Carter, 57, 221 Eleanor St., Mt. Airy, NC on June 26: fail to appear.

John Allen Brammer, 49, 540 Ridge Rd., Woolwine on June 26: assault on a family member and attempt to flee from a law enforcement officer.

Johnathan Eugene King, 32, 3618 Virginia NC Rd., Spencer on June 28: public intoxication.

Jessica Marie Lynch, 34, 1135 Carolina Ave., Eden, NC on June 30: probation violation.

Waylon Allen Cox, 36, 742 Commerce St., Stuart on June 30: conspiracy to detain person for prostitution.

