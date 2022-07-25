Arrest report: Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Kaymel Matos on July 11: DWI; first offense, false identity to law enforcement, reckless driving, perjury, six counts of forgery, drive without a license.

Joseph Lamont Ott on July 11: Trespass.

Ryan Gregory Penn on July 11: Probation violation.

Barry Keith Holt on July 11: Peep or spy into a dwelling.

Calvin Edward Cabiness on July 12: Point a firearm.

Christopher John Carty on July 12: Assault and battery of a family member.

Kimberly May Mitchell on July 13: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Deshawn Reynolds on July 13: Probation violation.

Reginald Earl Tinsley on July 13: Probation violation, fail to appear.

Katricia Diane Mack on July 13: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Jarrod Lenard Redd on July 14: Assault and battery of a family member, strangulation.

James Robert Greene Jr. on July 14: Two counts of fail to appear.

Christopher Lee Burkhart on July 14: DWI; first offense.

Robert John Wilson on July 14: Intoxication in public.

Maria Elizabeth Greene on July 14: DWI/drugs; first offense.

Dechaun Anthony Teel on July 15: Obstruct or resist arrest.

William David Childs on July 15: Two county of probation violation.

Brandon Jaman Waller on July 16: Intoxication in public.

Michael Devon Penn on July 16: Intoxication in public.

Jimmy Ray Meyers on July 16: Three counts of fail to appear.

Bilal Alkareen Abdullah on July 17: Assault and batter of a family member.

John Paul Moore on July 17: Intentional property damage, disorderly conduct, obstruct or resist arrest.

Willie Deonte Pritchett on July 17: Intoxication in public.

Christina Kaur Singh on July 17: Intoxication in public, obstruction or resist arrest, carry handgun in public.

Robert Joseph Hairston on July 17: Assault on law enforcement, disorderly conduct.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Wayne Randle Lewis III, 69, on July 18: Drunk in public.

Calvin Leroy Moore, 37, on July 18: Drunk in public.

Hannah Marie Thomas, 27, on July 18: Drunk in public.

Marquis Antonio Bruch, 30, on July 18: Probation violation.

Joshua Flynt Turner, 36, on July 18: Drunk in public.

Britten Edward Warren, 48, on July 18: Contempt of court.

Michael Shawn Flippen, 46, on July 18: Second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cody Allan Moorefield II, 38, on July 18: Probation violation, contempt of court.

Shawn Edward Richardson, 48, on July 18: Simple assault.

Kenneth Wayne Jones, 54, on July 18: Simple assault.

Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth, 33, on July 19: Probation violation, contempt of court.

Jennifer Lynn Coleman, 37, on July 19: Probation violation.

Robin Sue Newby, 59, on July 19: Bomb threat.

Matthew Lee McCrickard, 35, on July 19: Drunk in public.

Gavin Tyler Richards, 19, on July 20: Drunk in public.

Nicholas Barrett Pinkard, 40, on July 20: Probation violation, distribution of drugs, possession of drugs.

Nathan Allen Kennedy, 22, on July 20: Drunk in public.

Reginald Earl Tinsley, 37, on July 20: Probation violation.

Stephanie Nichole Penn, 35, on July 20: Distribution of drugs; gross, wanton or reckless care for child.

Deonandre Hamlett Bradley, 25, on July 21: Distribution of drugs.

Timothy Dale Harris, 43, on July 21: Possession of drugs.

Steven Matthew Nelson, 29, on July 21: Probation violation.

Janet Faye Mayhew, 26, on July 21: Contempt of court.

Willie Calvin Robinson Jr., 41, on July 21: Probation violation.

Ryan Jefferson Martin, 41, on July 21: Simple assault.

Jessica Marie Clements, 39, on July 21: Shoplifting.

Wanda Renee Gordon, 32, on July 22: Grand larceny.

Kentrael Rashawn Kent, 31, on July 22: Simple assault.

Anthony Eugene Moore, 38, on July 22: Possession of drugs while possessing a firearm, possess a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of drugs.

William Justin Cockram, 28, on July 22: Possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle ID.

Trinity James Hood, 42, on July 22: Larceny.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Michael Murphy, 36, 63 Willow Lane, Stuart on July 15: Bond violation.

Junior Abraham Fitzgerald, 41, 1195 Boxwood Lane, Bassett on July 15: Bond violation.

Cody Allen Smith, 34, 13879 Jeb Stuart Highway, Stuart on July 17: Intentional property damage.

Shelby Nicole Wingfield, 26, 1036 Barrows Mill Road, Martinsville on July 19: Probation violation.

Austin Garrett Martin, 27, 859 Elf Trail, Bassett on July 20: Forgery of public records.

Brandon Lee Bowman, 35, 227 Poplar Street, Stuart on July 20: Possess controlled paraphernalia.

James Carl Rorrer, 43, 1427 Dale Avenue S.E., Roanoke on July 20: Probation violation.