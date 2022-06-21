Arrest report: Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.
Martinsville
Sheriff’s Office
- Ebonee Tianna Turner on June 6: fail to appear.
- Shanelius Charles Hird on June 6: fail to appear.
- Graylin Elroy Claybrooks on June 7: enter property to damage, two charges of fail to appear, intentional damage.
- Juantae Keitwan Dandridge on June 8: DWI—first offense, reckless driving, drive while license revoked.
- Tara Spence Shepard on June 8: obstruct or resist arrests, disregard law enforcement command, delivery of drugs to a jail.
- Billy Raye Manns on June 8: three charges of violation of probation, three charges of manufacture drugs.
- Tyric Laron Spencer on June 9: intoxication in public.
- Tracy Marice Penn on June 10: intoxication in public.
- Jesse Darrell Gardner on June 10: assault and battery of a family member, object sexual penetration and sodomy of a victim less than 13 years old, sexual assault of a child 13-14 years old, rape.
- Michael Devon Penn on June 11: intoxication in public.
- Savannah Nicole Rakes on June 12: violation of probation.
- Michael Devon Penn on June 12: trespass.
- Frederick Valentino Hairston on June 12: unauthorized use of an animal, four charges of violation of probation.
Henry County
Sheriff’s Office
- Trent Austin Kaufmann, 34, on June 14: abduction and robbery.
- William Allen McGregor, 57, on June 14: false statement on criminal history form.
- John Dustan Thurman, 32, on June 14: stalking.
- Mandy Lauren Glasgow, 33, on June 14: assault.
- Ryan Jefferson Martin, 41, on June 15: assault.
- Jeffrey Eugene Plunkett, 33, on June 15: contempt of court.
- Anthony Jerome Long, 38, on June 15: grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses.
- Andrew Scott Barrow, 34, on June 15: assault.
- Devon Alexander Pilson, 24, on June 16: grand larceny.
- Stacy Alexander Foley, 45, on June 16: contempt of court.
- Kristian Ross Adams, 26, on June 16: violation of probation, distribution of drugs.
- Keith Everett Peters, 39, on June 17: contempt of court, violation of probation.
- Jason Bradlee Barnes, 43, on June 17: resist arrest.
- Roger Dale Conner, 23, on June 17: strangulation, damage telephone or intercept message, assault.
- Herbert Randolph Rigney, 48, on June 17: violation of probation.
- William Beverly Hodges, 51, on June 17: grand larceny.
- Dwayne Sidney Cobler, 33, on June 17: larceny.
Patrick County Sheriff’s Office
- Johnathan Eugene King, 32, 240 Pike Trail, Spencer on June 11: trespass.
- Mathew Lamar Neace, 29, 606 Mayo Court, Stuart on June 11: DWI—first offense, reckless driving.
- Jaquantis Daeshon Yellock, 22, 1311 Hillcrest Avenue, Martinsville on June 13: assault and batter.
- Tyler Benjamin Dehart, 24, 1477 Cherry Creek Rd., Meadows of Dan on June 15: fail to appear.
- Robert Blake Pruitt, 35, on June 15: fail to comply with bond conditions.
- Jason Ray Ziglar, 39, 164 Church St., Timberville, VA, on June 15: fail to appear.
- Tawnya Lynn, 46, 5142 Peach Tree Road, Myrtle Beach, SC on June 16: fail to appear.