Arrest report: Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.
Martinsville Sheriff’s Office
- Kathryn Elizabeth Braxton, on Aug. 2: Four counts probation violation.
- Walter Randolph Flood, on Aug. 4: DWI (drugs), first offense.
- Jammie Matthew Craddock, on Aug. 4: Probation violation.
- Tiffany Kellam Sparks, on Aug. 5: Intoxication in public, false identity of self to law enforcement.
- Garnett Renee Cantlin, on Aug. 5: Possess drugs with intent.
- Torrick Mikel Mattox, on Aug. 5: Two counts of shoplifting.
- Brian Richard Helbert, on Aug. 5: Possess a firearm while possessing drugs, possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Sheila Ann Eames, on Aug. 7: Assault on law enforcement.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office
- Debbie Lynn Scott, 53, on Aug. 8: Probation violation.
- Jonathan Michael Hedrick, 29, on Aug. 8: Simple assault.
- Kimberly Nicole Rector, 31, on Aug. 8: Contempt of court.
- Adam Paul Gilley, 21, on Aug. 8: Drunk in public.
- Robert Charles Wake, 39, on Aug. 8: Drunk in public.
- Kimberly Ann Clark, 46, on Aug. 8: Disobedience/resistance of an officer of the court.
- Kenneth Uron Martin Jr., on Aug. 8: Larceny.
- Kenneth S. Tatum, 68, on Aug. 11: Simple assault.
- Ricky Sherwood Tatum, 66, on Aug. 11: Simple assault.
- Todd Jerome Woods, 39, on Aug. 11: Contempt of court.
- Kimberly Dawn Rakes, 57, on Aug. 11: Shoplifting.
- Jeffrey Louis Ihrig, 52, on Aug. 11: Abuse or neglect of incapacitated adult.
- Charles Zachary Hamberger, 28, on Aug. 11: Simple assault.
- Anthony Don Davis, 28, on Aug. 12: Vandalism.
- Gentry Shann Holder, 44, on Aug. 12: Larceny.
- Jimmy Lee Estes, 58, on Aug 12: Contempt of court.
- Billy Lee Evens, 61, on Aug. 12: Trespassing.
- Adam Michael Polzella, 42, on Aug. 12: Trespassing.
- Brandy Alexandria Tye, 31, on Aug. 12: Contempt of court.
Patrick County Sheriff’s Office
- John Lee Thompson, 68, 336 Cody Ln., Ararat, on Aug. 1: DWI, first offense.
- Sheriyah Simone Fowler, 19, 205 W. Blue Ridge St., Stuart, on Aug. 2: Public intoxication.
- Zachery David Miller, 25, 230 Maylene Dr. Alabaster, AL., on Aug. 2: Public intoxication.
- Tommie James McAdams, 43, 6115 Dry Pond Hwy., Stuart, on Aug. 2: Public intoxication.
- Ashely Dayton, 31, 2389 Woolwine Hwy., Stuart, on Aug. 2: Malicious wounding.
- Jessica Renee Bailey, 35, 49 Cooper Court, Martinsville, on Aug. 3: Fail to comply with bond conditions.
- French Andrew Bailey, 32, 7475 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett, on Aug 3: Fail to comply with bond conditions.
- George Matthew Pack, 39, 255 Green Spring Rd., Ararat, on Aug 3: Public intoxication.
- Marcus Randal Hunt, 32, 526 Spring Rd., Patrick Springs, on Aug. 4: DWI, third offense.
- Dylan McCoy Henderson, 19, address unavailable, on Aug. 4: Trespass.
- Nicholas Eric Cahoon, 25, Henry County Jail, on Aug. 4: Probation violation.
- David Charles Donavon, 34, Martinsville City Jail, on Aug. 5: Probation violation.
- Felipe DeJesus Pachuca Guzman, 41, address unavailable, on Aug. 5: Interfere with property rights of another.
- Terry Wayne Glenn, 48, 623 Mayo Court, Stuart, on Aug. 5: Assault on family member.
- Devon Lona Lunn, 43, 289 Cedar Ridge Rd., Mt. Airy, NC, on Aug. 5: Assault on family member.
- Raymond Blake Hence, 22, 210 Patrick Ave., Stuart, on Aug. 5: Assault on family member.
- Daniel Carmen Salinas, 29, Henry County Jail, on Aug. 8: Probation violation.
- Daniel Joseph Murphy, 39, 318 Andrews St., Mt. Airy, on Aug. 9: Public intoxication.
- Billy Ray Inman, 64, 931 Hill Valley Rd., Stuart, on Aug. 9: DWI, first offense.