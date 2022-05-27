Arrest report: Martinsville and Patrick County

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.
Martinsville Sheriff's Office
- Acacia Rose Binnebose on May 16: possess schedule I or II drugs.
- Jacqueline Marie Pritchett on May 16: three charges of violation of probation.
- Kealan Montez Draper on May 17: intoxication in public.
- Clifford Leon Penn on May 17: DWI, second offense within 5-10 years.
- Justin William Brown on May 17: intoxication in public.
- Jodie Marie Marshall on May 17: violation of probation.
- Christina Danielle Jones on May 18: possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, shoplifting.
- Erica Noel Messick on May 18: shoplifting.
- Chad Carl Combs on May 18: four charges of violation of probation.
- Amy Barnes Boyd on May 18: four charges of violation of probation.
- Joseph Brooks Iddings on May 20: possession or distribution of controlled paraphernalia.
- Mykel Austin Chadwick on May 21: intoxication in public.
- Travis Buck Mathews on May 21: assault and battery of a family member and intoxication in public.
- Aleah Antoinette Kellam on May 22: intoxication in public.
- Lashawnda Nicole Flood on May 22: obstruction or resist without threats, intoxication in public.
- Sherard Elliott Robinson on May 22: threaten to bomb or burn.
Patrick County Sheriff's Office
- Justin Leon Hylton, 31, 281 Providence Drive, Patrick Springs on May 18: three counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs, three counts of conspire to distribute schedule I/II drugs.
- Kendra Pauley Barker, 33, 281 Providence Drive, Patrick Springs on May 18: four counts of distribute schedule I/II drugs, two counts of possess schedule IV drugs, two counts of conspire to distribute schedule I/II drugs, three counts of possess schedule I/II drugs.
- William Edward Roberts, 42, 219 Wingfield Orchard Road, Martinsville on May 20: fail to appear.
- Stuart Alexander Tabor, 27, 306 Staples Avenue, Stuart on May 20: petit larceny.
- Summer Renee Helms, 18, 306 Staples Avenue, Stuart on May 20: petit larceny.
- Keondre Demone Holmes, 29, 210 Patrick Avenue, Stuart on May 21: violation of probation.
- Jason Jones, 44, 1561 Dan Valley Farm Road, Claudville on May 21: assault on a family member.
- Steve Morrison, 65, 3946 Wayside Road, Stuart on May 22: trespass.
- Christopher Dwayne Hylton, 31, 1577 Elf Trail, Bassett on May 24: obtain money by false pretenses.
- Sarah Monique Eanes, 39, 916 Forest Lake Drive, Martinsville on May 25: fail to obey court order.
- Donnie Lenn Dayton, 43, 2389 Woolwine Highway, Stuart, on May 25: assault on a family member.
- Tina Davis Greer, 55, 1075 Terry's Mountain Road, Martinsville, on May 26: violation of probation.
- William Tyler Pearson, 18, 275 Russell Creek Lane, Stuart, on May 27: larceny of stolen goods.
- William Lee Brooks, 39, 42 D&W Lane, Patrick Springs, on May 27: assault on a family member.