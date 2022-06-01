Arrest report: Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.
Martinsville Sheriff’s Office
- Dennis Eloise Carter on May 23: fail to appear, not in compliance with the court.
- Bryan Scott Massey on May 24: shoplifting.
- Sandi Jean Roberts on May 25: contempt of court.
- Justin Mitchell Harris on May 25: six counts of distribution of drugs, three counts of possess schedule I/II drugs, three counts of distribute schedule IV drugs.
- Christopher Justin Stegall on May 25: fail drugs or alcohol screening.
- Eddie Lee Bryant on May 26: DWI second offense, fail to appear.
- Barry Obry Davis on May 26: intoxication in public.
- Richard Edward Hairston on May 26: malicious wounding.
- Russell Lorne Paugh on May 27: DWI: drugs.
- James NMN Cahill on May 27: intoxication in public.
- Lashawnda Jaye Redd on May 28: drive without license, three counts of violation of probation, false identity of self to law enforcement.
- Johnny Lamont Venable on May 28: three counts of manufacture drugs.
- Kevin Lamont Price on May 29: probation of violation.
- Amber Michelle Hodges on May 29: intoxication in public.
- Richard Austin Moore on May 29: intoxication in public.
- Natasha Lavonne Taylor on May 29: intoxication in public, assault.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office
- Joshua Andrew Harris, 37, on May 9: grand larceny.
- James Alan Dillon, 42, on May 9: contempt of court, fail to appear.
- Stephen Jermaine Phillips, 46, on May 9: DWI.
- Dianne Irene Porter, 56, on May 9: assault.
- Alexander Vincent Laplant, 26, on May 9: DWI.
- Katelyn Brooke Altizer, 30, on May 9: violation of probation, shoplifting.
- Terry Lee Lockhart Jr., 43, on May 9: contempt of court.
- Quinton Neal Gilbert, 39, on May 9: drunk in public.
- Levi Enoch Dunmire, 35, on May 9: larceny, possession of a controlled substance.
- Walter Albert Williamson, 75, on May 10: distribution of drugs.
- Bruce Alan Frost, 47, on May 10: violation of probation.
- Michael Boyd Grim, 53, on May 10: distribution of drugs.
- Donald William Penn, 49, on May 10: violation of probation.
- James Dean Snyder, 25, on May 10: drunk in public.
- Andrea Lynne Carter, 56, on May 10: contempt of court.
- Joshua Flynt Turner, 36, on May 11: burglary.
- Jonathan Patrick Cook, 32, on May 11: shoplifting.
- Payton Ann Loesher, 21, on May 12: DWI.
- Taishia Genese Martin, 41, on May 12: vandalism.
- Justin Wade Gilbert, 35, on May 12: violation of probation, contempt of court.
- Anthony Wayne Bailey, 22, on May 12: violation of probation, driving while revoked.
- Paul Joseph Richardson, 65, on May 12: larceny.
- John Joseph Clatterbuck, 52, on May 12: violation of probation.
- Daniel Anderson Davis, 26, on May 12: resisting arrest, fail to appear.
- Callie Elizabeth Martin, 21, on May 12: manufacture, distribution and possession of drugs; possession of a firearm.
- Tawanna Faye Finney, 50, on May 12: fail to comply with support.
- Ceredia June Whitlow, 41, on May 12: violation of probation.
- Jeremy Clark Rector, 33, on May 13: drunk in public.
- Dustin Ray Matherly, 26, on May 13: violation of probation.
- Jessie Lonnetta Ward, 63, on May 13: assault, trespassing.
- Austin Holland Pace, 21, on May 13: DUI.
- Timothy Nathan West Jr., 32, on May 13: threatening phone calls.
- John Carson Meeks, 25, on May 13: shoplifting.
- Jacob Hunter Damron, 18, on May 16: larceny.
- Hannah Marie Thomas, 27, on May 16: DUI.
- Kemonie LeQuan Bruce, 27, on May 16: contempt of court.
- Paul Travis Greer, 38, on May 16: violation of protective order.
- Jacob Andrew Betterton, 29, on May 16: DUI, reckless driving.
- Linda Michele Eggleston, 50, on May 16: violation of probation.
- Thomas Patrick Corriveau, 24, on May 16: larceny.
- Keenan Ross McCollum, 54, on May 16: possession of firearm by convicted felon, drunk in public.
- James Arthur Preston, 65, on May 16: assault.
- Jeffrey Eugene Plunkett, 33, on May 16: assault.
- Paul Nicholas Lester, 41, on May 17: fail to comply with support.
- Jessica Lauren Dudley, 36, on May 17: violation of probation.
- Joanie Aline Pullin, 38, on May 17: contempt of court.
- Kimberly Dawn Royal, 39, on May 17: DUI, driving while license revoked.
- Michael Joel Hairston II, 29, on May 17: contempt of court.
- Steven Rhett Chitwood, 58, on May 18: drunk in public.
- Shannon Nichole Marshall, 38, on May 18: contempt of court.
- Jesse Ray Mullins, 27, on May 18: assault.
- Teresa Ann Mclain, 39, on May 18: possession of drugs.
- Scottie Lynnwood Nibblett, 44, on May 18: assault.
- Jessica Erin Davidson, 28, on May 18: trespassing, resisting arrest.
- Christopher Wade Moyer, 58, on May 19: obtaining money by false pretenses.
- Michael Randall Lamkin, 47, on May 19: violation of probation.
- Michael Ray Elder, 56, on May 19: threatening phone calls.
- Dominique Latraye Morrison, 29, on May 19: violation of probation.
- Robert Lee Underwood, 51, on May 19: possession of drugs.
- Nicholas Eric Cahoon, 25, on May 25: violation of probation.
- Reginald Denod Brim, 50, on May 25: manufacture and distribution of drugs.
- Alyssia Tyrell Taylor, 31, on May 25: possession of drugs, assault on law enforcement.
- Jeffery Allen Bowman, 49, on May 25: trespassing.
- Michael Shane Hairfield, 38, on May 25: violation of probation.
- Devon Alexander Pilson, 24, on May 26: assault.
- Kelsey Agnela Boitnott, 25, on May 26: contempt of court.
- Christopher Nathaniel Harr, 24, on May 26: grand larceny.
- Jodie Lynne Chamberlain, 50, on May 26: contempt of court.
- Richard Wayne Helmondollar, 55, on May 27: contempt of court.
- Christina Marie Richards, 42, on May 27: contempt of court.
- Keland O'Neal Shelton, 41, on May 27: violation of probation.
- Irvin Clayton Wright, 67, on May 27: drunk in public.
- Thomas James Blackwell, 53, on May 27: assault, reckless handling and brandish a firearm.
Patrick County Sheriff's Office
- Joshua Adam Waldron, 37, 1340 Gillete Ave. SE, Roanoke, on May 27: enter dwelling at night, intent to commit assault and battery, unarmed larceny.
- Joshua Alexander Tate, 37, 3537 Salem Highway, Stuart, on May 27: fail to appear.
- William David Fain, 32, 549 VFW Road, Patrick Springs, on May 28: fail to comply with terms of bond.
- Melissa Renee Stowe, 40, 210 Patrick Avenue, Stuart, on May 28: public intoxication.