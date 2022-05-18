 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest report: Patrick County

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

  • Brandy Nichole Wrede, 31, 1100 Early Lane, Pinnacle, North Carolina, felony warrant of extradition on May 6.
  • Richard Lee Evans II, 59, 4 Williams Park Court, Bassett, felony advance greater than $1,000 fail to perform construction on May 6.
  • Rodger Hadyn Mitchell, 32, 923 Myrtle Road, Bassett, felony probation violation, on May 7.
  • Joseph Alex Keaton Clark, 25, 50 Warrington Terrace, Collinsville, DWI on May 8.
  • Sandra Maria Osment, 32, 775 Apache Trail, Fancy Gap, felony probation violation on May 9; felony violation of probation - possess schedule I/II drugs on May 10.
  • Logan Eugene Bevill, 23, Patrick County Jail, assault and batter, on May 10.
  • Vincent Leigh Jones Jr., 39, Patrick County Jail, assault and batter, on May 10.
  • Keith Allen Charles, 34, Patrick County Jail, assault and batter, on May 10.
  • Jarrett Harley Goins, 19, Patrick County Jail, assault and batter, on May 10.
  • Cody Joseph Wyatt, 28, 625 Taylor View Drive, Patrick Springs, felony unauthorized use of a vehicle valued greater than $1,000, assault on a family member, on May 10.
  • Amy Michelle Whitlock, 39, 58 Steele Farm Lane, Patrick Springs, assault on a family member, on May 10.
  • Carlis Wayne Oliver Jr., 47, 105 Shough Farm Lane, Patrick Springs, felony unauthorized use of a vehicle valued greater than $1,000 on May 11.
  • Ernie Wesley Garraghty, 52, Western Regional Jail, felony probation violation on May 12.
  • Richard Brown Dunford, 75, 235 Niten Hollow Lane, Ararat, object sexual penetration of a victim less than 13 while the accused is greater than 18 on May 12.
  • Robert Dennit Sink, 318 Pine Street, Fieldale, felony probation violation on May 12.
  • Joseph Franklin Sechrist, 36, 233 Niten Hollow Lane, Ararat, intentional damage with value less than $1,000 on May 12.
  • Christopher Dwayne Hylton, 31, 1577 Elf Trail, Bassett, fail to appear on May 15.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

