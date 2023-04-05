EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests

Steven Leon Cannaday, 52, on March 17: Drunk in public.

Brian Reese Cochran, 42, on March 17: Probation violation.

William Leslie Perdue, 32, on March 17: Drunk in public, reckless driving.

Sabella Somalia Truesaw, 27, on March 17: Driving under the influence.

Patsey Lee Hodges, 36, on March 17: Probation violation.

Jamun Daray Hairston, 19, on March 17: Grand larceny, vandalism, larceny of firearms.

John Samuel Stone, 39, on March 17: Failure to comply with support.

Kevin Paul Clifton, 43, on March 17: Distribution of drug, possession of drugs while possessing a firearm.

Michael Adam Lee, 51, on March 17: Larceny.

James Robert Mullins, 45, on March 17: Probation violation.

DeShawn Ronte Jefferson, 35, on March 21: Drunk in public.

Vincent Thomas Gilson, 63, on March 21: Resisting arrest.

Christian Alex Mende, 60, on March 21: Simple assault.

Ricky Landis Beal, 48, on March 21: Drunk in public.

Senora Deressa Carter, 48, on March 21: Driving under the influence.

Dangelo Joseph Santillo, 24, on March 21: Simple assault.

Tammi Marie Snuffer, 42, on March 21: Probation violation.

Richard Dean Craig. 45, on March 21: Vandalism, hit and run, grand larceny, malicious wounding.

Azaria Lafal Nelson, 18, on March 21: Simple assault.

Rena Shiann Hundley, 31, on March 21: Failure to appear.

Aaron Deon Johnson, 35, on March 21: Shoplifting, driving while license revoked.

Luella M. Sensenich, 47, on March 27: Violation of protective order for stalking.

Tiffany Nicole Vaughn, 32, on March 27: Shoplifting.

Oyaria Natasha-Shante Penn, 33, on March 27: Contempt of court.

Sophia Maria Calloway, 61, on March 27: Forging public records.

Robbie Alan Brown, 48, on March 27: Convicted felon in possession of a firearm, false statement on criminal history check.

Lideah Chastain Shively, 23, on March 27: Simple assault.

Doyle Ray Markham Jr., 45, on March 27: Driving under the influence.

Michael Lee Bolden, 65, on March 27: Simple assault.

Donise Lynette Bradley, on March 27: Drunk in public.

Tyler Lee Rodgers, 23, on March 27: Failure to appear, possession of drugs.

Melissa Ann Lucky, 51, on March 27: Possession of drugs.

Angel Gabriel Medina-Gomez, on March 27: Resisting arrest.

Samantha Cox Dash, 41, on March 28: Possession of drugs.

William Raymond Handy, 48, on March 28: Contempt of court, possession of drugs.

Jennifer Lynn Coleman, 38, on March 28: Embezzlement, probation violation.

Daniel Thomas Brown, 41, on March 28: Failure to comply with support.

Karen Anny Lemons, 63, on March 28: Sell or distribute marijuana (over five pounds).

Ronald Gene Edwards, 58, on March 28: Possession of IV drugs, obtaining money by false pretenses.

Jacob Weston Meadows, 34, on March 29: Abduction.

Aaron Deon Johnson, 35, on March 29: Grand larceny.

Carlos Romeo Sales-Isidro, on March 29: Driving without a license.

Jason Bradley Hammock, 44, on March 31: Simple assault.

Debbie Lynn Scott, 53, on March 31: Probation violation.

Wendy Griffith Donavant, 47, on March 31: Contempt of court.

Hector Arturo Espana-Xum, 45, on March 31: Distribution of drugs.

Tarah Cox Wilson, 49, on March 31: Possession of drugs, driving while license revoked.

Randy Aaron Mabe, 26, on March 31: Drunk in public.

Brian Lawson Adkins, 55, on March 31: Failure to perform construction.

Thomas Conner Southworth, 31, on March 31: Vandalism.

Allen Neal Dodson, 66, on March 31: Probation violation.

Christopher Nathaniel Gibbs, 28, on March 31: Firearm possession of property.

David William Hankins III, 30, on March 31: Probation violation.

Dale Joseph Harvey, 39, on March 31: Contempt of court.

Reginald Earl Tinsley, 37, on March 31: Probation violation.

Madison Grace Ferrell, 20, on March 31: Reckless care of child.

Orian Blaize Kuhn, 23, on March 31: Reckless care of child.

Kenneth Mack Maples, 40, on March 31: Probation violation.

Daryl Obrian Smith, 34, on March 31: Non-capital second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office arrests

Jimmy Dontwan Hairston, on March 20: Driving while under the influence of drugs—1st offense, drive while license revoked.

Michael Jamel Holland, on March 20: Contempt of court.

Ashley Nicole Neice, on March 21: Disorderly conduct.

Quinton Xavier Grant, on March 22: Two counts of manufacture drugs, three counts of probation violation.

Deqon Lee Noble, on March 22: Assault and battery of a family member.

Ronnie Garrett Thompson, on March 22: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Pamela Hope Gorham, on March 23: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Sarah Monique Eanes, on March 23: Possession of scheduled I/II drugs.

Jonathan Keith Hunt, on March 24: Carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dana Donnell Hairston, on March 24: Felony failure to appear.

Mayfield Matthews, on March 24: Intoxication in public.

Buck Wilson Terry Jr., on March 24: Felony probation violation.

Nyasia Lanay Watkins, on March 25: Intoxication in public.

Jeffrey Murray Manns, on March 25: Petit larceny.

Jonathan Michael Easter, on March 25: Three counts of probation violation.

David Allan Clark, on March 26: Assault on law enforcement officer.

Napoleon Poindexter, on March 26: Intoxication in public.

Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests

Jeffrey Howard Richards, 43, Henry County Jail, on March 13: Felony probation violation.

Deshaun Michael Hughes, 34, Stuart, on March 13: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Jason Ray Ziglar, 40, Broadway, on March 13: Felony probation violation.

James Roger Dulaney, Woolwine, on March 14: Assault and batter. On March 15: Assault and batter, abduction by force, prevent help by obstruction of wireless communication, animal cruelty.

Shonna Dale Spence, 48, Woolwine, on March 15: Misdemeanor failure to comply with bond conditions.

Michael Lee Hoops, 37, Martinsville, on March 15: Two counts of felony probation violation. On March 16: Felony probation violation.

Anthony Clarence Carter, 23, Stuart, on March 16: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Teddy Ray Goins Jr. 43, on March 16: Felony probation violation.

Valerie Clayton Shelton, 48, on March 16: Felony probation violation.

Joah Immanuel Shively, 22, Glade Spring, on March 16: Misdemeanor violation of court order.

Rodney Taylor Martin 46, Collinsville, on March 17: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Cory Adam Martin, 34, Patrick County Jail, on March 17: Felony probation violation.

Joe Edmond King, 52, on March 17: Felony probation violation.

Benjamin Leith Conner, 40, Stuart, on March 18: Public intoxication.

Kelly R. Humble, 31, Claudville, on March 18: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Amber Renee Scott, 35, Stuart, on March 18: Felony probation violation.

Dan Lee Hanson, 52, Stuart, on March 20: Disregard law enforcement command, drive with invalid license, display alternate title or plates.

Dorean Phillip East, 63, Bassett, on March 21: Petit larceny.

William Tyler Pearson, 18, Stuart, on March 21: Grand larceny, breaking and enter a building.

Amber Renee Scott, 35, Stuart, on March 22: Assault and batter on law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, carry concealed weapon.

Joshua Wayne Justice, 34, Stuart, on March 22: Felony probation violation.

Melissa Renee Stowe, Stuart, on March 22: Trespassing.

Daniel Winebarger, Lawsonville, North Carolina, on March 23: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

William Edward Roberts, 43, Martinsville, on March 24: Two counts of probation violation.

Ronald Steven Belton, 18, Ararat, on March 26: Public intoxication, purchase or possess alcohol by person less than 21 years of age.

Corey Keith Smith, 38, Axton, on March 27: Failure to appear, felony probation violation, possession of schedule I/II drugs.

David Clyde Fain, 50, Stuart, on March 28: Felony violation of community based probation.

Janet Faye Cassady, 57, Bassett, on March 29: Obtain money by false pretense.

Michele Lynn Barr, 65, Martinsville, on March 30: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Brandon Rayne Hale, 23, Bassett, on March 30: Felony probation violation.

Douglas T. Henry-Hebb, 22, Patrick Springs, on March 30: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Tony Lee Epperson, 50, Mt. Airy, on March 31: Six counts of larceny of catalytic converters, two counts of conspire to steal catalytic converters.