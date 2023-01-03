Arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports the arrest reports in the city of Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Devon Penn, 47, on Dec. 29: Dumping trash, drunk in public.

Amber Michelle Hodges, 30, on Dec. 29: Abusive, profane and threatening phone calls.

Latoya Varner Atkins, 46, on Dec. 29: Malicious wounding.

William Alonzo Vaughn, 62, on Dec. 29: Contempt of court.

Jeffery David Ramey, 52, on Dec. 29: Probation violation.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Buck Wilson Terry, on Dec. 19: Intentional property damage, trespassing.

Dorian Markel Price, on Dec. 21: Intoxication in public.

Daniel Travis Wolfe, on Dec. 22: Failure to appear.

Destiny Nicole Arrington, on Dec. 22: Intoxication in public.

Zachary Allen Elkins, on Dec. 23: DWI—first offense.

Shawn Martin Pryor, on Dec. 23: Shoot a firearm in public, intoxication in public.

Amanda Gail Wisener-Pierce, on Dec. 24: Assault and battery of a family member.

Erik Zane Dollarrhite, on Dec. 24: Assault and battery of a family member.

Dante Jashawn Ellis, on Dec. 24: Assault and battery of a family member.

Rayshawn O’shea Gravely, on Dec. 24: Assault and battery of a family member.

Sheena Marie Sinsel, on Dec. 24: Intoxication in public.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Jerry Lee Marshall, 49, Stuart, on Dec. 21: Violation of protective order.

Elvis Zavier Santiago Rivera, 26, Ararat, on Dec. 21: Two counts of abuse and neglect of a child, property damage greater than $1,000, assault of a family member.

Ronald Dwayne Easter, 42, Patrick County Jail, on Dec. 21: Probation violation.

Keith Edward Hughes, 56, Patrick County Jail, on Dec. 21: Violation of protective order—third offense.

Mary Meranda Carlisle, 28, Martinsville, on Dec. 21: Property damage less than $1,000, obstruction of justice, interfere with property right of another, false identity to law enforcement officer, probation violation.

Oscar Alfredo Roman, 40, Ararat, on Dec. 22: 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

Brikk Michael Bennett, 34, Spencer, on Dec. 23: Failure to appear.

Christina Gaye Testerman, 49, Meadows of Dan, on Dec. 23: Failure to appear.

Jammie Matthew Craddock, 40, Stuart, on Dec. 25: Assault on a family member, strangulation.

Stacy Earl Fontaine, 53, Bassett, on Dec. 25: Violation of protective order.

Gavin Zachary Hunter Moore, 31, Stuart, on Dec. 28: Probation violation.

Jammie Matthew Craddock, 40, Patrick Springs, on Dec. 28: Two counts of violation of protective order.

Steve Adam English, 40, Arrington, on Dec. 28: Shoplifting less than $1,000, failure to appear.

Thatcher Lindwood Robertson, 27, Ararat, on Dec. 28: Probation violation.

Joshua Lee Bowman, 38, Patrick Springs, on Dec. 28: Probation violation.

Earl Coy Joyce, 59, Patrick Springs, on Dec. 28: Assault on a family member.

Amber Nicole Bowden, 29, on Dec. 28: Probation violation.