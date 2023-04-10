EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Crystal Mae Dodson, 30, on April 3: Contempt of court.

Cody Quay Mays, 38, on April 3: Probation violation.

Judson West Hankins, 39, on April 3: Larceny, aggravated sexual battery of a victim 13-14 years of age.

Malsora Mollie Bela, 33, on April 3: Disorderly conduct.

Jordan Lorenzo Thomas, 37, on April 3: Driving under the influence—2nd offense.

Tanner James Crowder, 19, on April 3: Reckless handling of a firearm, unlawfully discharge a firearm.

Jason Bradlee Barnes, 44, on April 3: Contempt of court.

Michael LaJuan Holmes, 47, on April 3: Possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, resisting arrest.

Justin Lee Lusk, 32, on April 5: Drunk in public.

Elizabeth Amber Goldman, 46, on April 5: Drunk in public.

Donna Renee Hutchins, 53, on April 5: Possession of drugs.

Randy DeWayne DeHart, 46, on April 5: Drunk in public.

Starr Danielle Wilson, 46, on April 5: Simple assault.

Shanai Kari Johnson, 30, on April 5: Probation violation.

John Adam Richardson, 37, on April 5: Simple assault, bomb threat.

Calvin Edward Cabiness, 46, on April 5: Possession of a firearm by a felon, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Darrell Anthony Scales, 53, on April 7: Probation violation, contempt of court.

Stacy Lynn Turner, 51, on April 7: Probation violation.

Emma-Sue Blye Mullins, 21, on April 7: Contempt of court.

Deborah Sue Damron, 56, on April 7: Involuntary manslaughter.

Levin Reeves Stokes, 25, on April 7: Disregard for police command to stop.

Tabetha Jo Foster, 35, on April 7: Simple assault.

George Wesley Gauldin, 36, on April 7: False statement to obtain property, obtain money by false pretenses.

Stacy Maurice Walker, 35, on April 7: Strangulation, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

Michael Clay Richardson, 59, on April 7: Drunk in public.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office arrests

Ralph Carnell Niblett, on March 27, 30, 31 and April 2: Intoxication in public.

George Smith Jamison, on March 27: Assault and battery of a family member.

Dinerro Cortez Turner, on March 28: Resisting arrest, two count of violation of probation.

James Michael Diniz, on March 28: Possession with intent to sell drugs.

Michele Lynn Barr, on March 30: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Michael Lee Goins, on March 30: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Tesla Lee Hatcher, on March 30: Two counts of violation of probation.

Brandon Rayne Hale, on March 30: Violation of probation, three counts of possession of drugs with intent to sell.

Kimberly Mae Mitchell, on March 31: Assault and battery of a family member, intentional property damage.

Tyrece Omar Penn, on March 31: Two counts of rape.

Jessica Aaron Davidson, on March 31: Intoxication in public.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Leon Thompson, 43, Ararat, on April 1: Unlawfully shoot in an occupied building.

Walter Ray Trent, 47, on April 3: Two counts of felony probation violations, possession of a firearm by a felon, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a gun while possessing a schedule I/II drug.

Joseph Eugene Dodd, 27, Stuart, on April 3: Hit and run, reckless driving.

Michael Wayne Kessler, 44, Stuart, on April 4: Larceny of a catalytic converter, obtain money by false pretense.

Michael Franklin Carpenter, 36, Ararat, on April 4: Failure to appear.

Roger Lundy Fox Jr., Claudville, on April 5: Possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Benjamin Thomas Rorrer, 34, on April 5: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Kristopher Michael Adams, 33, Stuart, on April 5: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Amber Nicole Mullis, 33, Stuart, on April 5: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.