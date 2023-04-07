The Patrick County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in unrelated catalytic converter theft rings.

Tony Lee Epperson, 50, of Mount Airy, North Carolina and Susan Michelle Smith, 44, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, have both been charged with six counts of grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny as the result of an on-going investigation into thefts in the Claudville and Stuart areas of the County, Sheriff Dan Smith said.

Epperson was arrested by Patrick County Deputy Robbie Haynes on March 31 and Smith was arrested on Monday by the Martinsburg, West Virginia Police Department.

The Patrick County Sheriff's Department provided a police photograph of Epperson, but a photograph of Smith was not made available by the Martinsburg Police Department by late Friday.

Sheriff Smith said they are awaiting her extradition back to Virginia and Investigator Oscar Tejada is leading that investigation.

In a third arrest involving the theft of a catalytic converter, but unrelated to the two theft rings, Michael Wayne Kessler, 44, of Stuart, was arrested on Tuesday on a single charge of grand larceny.

The arrest came as the result of the reported theft of a catalytic converter in the Patrick Springs area of Patrick County.

Sheriff Smith said Deputy Coty Fortner made the arrest and Kessler is being held in the Patrick County Jail without bond.

"With rising previous metal prices, catalytic converter thefts continue to plague our communities nationwide," Smith said in the release. "Platinum palladium and rhodium are valuable metals found in catalytic converters, and legislation in Virginia has recently changed making converter thefts a felony, regardless of the value."

Anyone with information regarding converter thefts in Patrick County is urged to contact Sheriff Smith confidentially at 276-692-7012.