EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Tammy Ann Coon, 55, on April 11: Simple assault.

Mikal Delonte Hampton, 28, on April 11: Probation violation.

John David Giles, 53, on April 11: Vandalism, simple assault.

Jerel Tanchez Lane, 31, on April 11: Probation violation, possession of drugs, adulterate sample with intent to defraud a drug or alcohol test.

James Michael Young, 52, on April 11: Probation violation.

Delano Donte Cook, 29, on April 11: Carry a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, larceny of firearms.

Michael Devon Penn, 47, on April 11: Drunk in public.

Salina Nicole Barbour-Bezy, 24, on April 14: Simple assault, malicious wounding.

Elizabeth Ashley Stoneman, 36, on April 14: Simple assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, trespassing.

Traqwan Malik Hamlett, 26, on April 14: Driving under the influence.

Ricardo Ismel Caballero-Villa, 29, on April 14: Driving under the influence.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Thaddeus Tinsley, Martinsville, on April 7: Sentenced to three years and six months suspended and $3,215.50 restitution and costs for entering a house to commit assault and battery and an amended charge of computer fraud. A second charge of entering a house to commit assault and battery, and grand larceny were dismissed.

Jennifer Lynn Coleman, Martinsville, on April 11: Sentenced to five years with four years, 10 months and 15 days suspended and $680 in costs for possession of methamphetamine.

Demetrius Nazshae Inge, Collinsville, on April 12: Acquitted of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Stanley Lavonte Turner Jr., Martinsville, on April 12: Sentenced to 40 years with 35 years and two months suspended and $2,338 in costs for four counts of distribution of cocaine.

Tanay Rashae Holland, Martinsville, on April 13: A charge of conspire to maliciously assault was dismissed.

Brian Walter Martin, Martinsville, on April 14: A charge of felony failure to appear was dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office arrests

Frederick Douglas Ferguson, on April 3: Disregard law enforcement command, burglary, misdemeanor failure to appear, petit larceny, grand larceny.

Michael Devon Penn, on April 3: Intoxication in public.

James Harold Shrader, on April 4: Contempt of court.

Ralph Carnell Niblett, on April 4: Intoxication in public.

Roberto Gomez Telles, on April 4: Contempt of court.

Michael Devon Penn, on April 4: Intoxication in public.

Ana Yessica Santiago-Espana, on April 5: Drive while under the influence—2nd offense.

James Frederick Gill, on April 5: Two counts of probation violation, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deangelo Tywan Waller, on April 5: Two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.

Eugene Hairston, on April 5: Possession of schedule I/II drugs, shoplifting.

Justin William Brown, on April 5: Intoxication in public.

Autumn Brooke Martin, on April 6: Possession of schedule I/II drugs, driving while under the influence of drugs—1st offense.

Ralph Carnell Niblett, on April 6: Arson.

Tony Lashaun Martin, on April 6: Four counts of probation violation.

Gene Branton Vaughn, on April 6: Possession of schedule I/II drugs, shoplifting.

Frederico Dominique Barrier, on April 7: Contempt of court.

Brenton Harvey Cooper, on April 8: Violation of drugs or alcohol screening.

William Justin Mitchell, on April 8: Contempt of court.

James Edward Martin, on April 8: Driving while under the influence—1st offense, purchase or possession of alcohol.

Brandy Mae Price, on April 9: Contempt of court.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Austin Kenneth Bowman, 26, on April 9: Felony probation violation.

Phillip Shawn Jones, 45, Cana, on April 10: Failure to comply with court order.

Jesus Davila Bailey III, 31, Martinsville, on April 12: Probation violation.

Ivy Rayne Hollinger, 29, Lawsonville, North Carolina, on April 13: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Dontea Rose Gwinn, 25, Woodlawn, on April 13: Trespassing.

Crystal Sue Darrah, 47, Eden, North Carolina, on April 14: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.