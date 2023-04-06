The new Piedmont Arts exhibits feature work from three female artists who work with paint, found objects and textiles.

This is the first exhibit to utilize the ceiling spotlights, which are directed at the individual paintings, creating a dramatic lighting effect.

“Many of you know Lisa Garrett as the Henry County Fire Marshal, but that’s just her day job,” Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said during the exhibits' opening reception Friday. “In her free time Lisa is a painter working in various mediums.”

Garrett’s paintings, featuring dogs, horses, owls, tigers, wolves, bunnies, flowers, people and more, are in the Lynwood Artists gallery. She is a member of the Lynwood Artists and the Bull Mountain Artists.

Lynwood Artists President Jessie Ward said her favorite painting of Garrett’s was one of bunnies.

“Look at the way she does the eyes,” Kathy Whitley said about Garrett’s work. The selection displayed features multiple painting with extremely lifelike and detailed eyes in her subjects.

“Just thank you all for coming out tonight,” Garrett said to the crowd at the exhibit opening. “I really appreciate it.”

Linda Starr is a New York native who has been living in North Carolina since 2007 and her painting career spans multiple decades. Her art, the “Identity, Stories, Connections” exhibit, is colorful and layered with different textures.

Starr often turns the canvas repeatedly as she works on her pieces—never knowing which side will be the top or bottom until the work progresses further. She is a self-taught artist and said she studied the art greats, such as Pierre-Auguste Renoir, to hone her craft.

Starr is an “artist of passion whose work exudes the same colorful and playful energy as her spirit,” Pinkston said.

Katie Mathews said her favorite piece in the exhibits was “The Time Has Come When Sage Will Be Burned, Words Will Be Said, and the Crone Will Once Again Be Revered” By Starr. Mathews said the painting seems to portray a “balance of life and death.”

Susan Lenz’s art, the “Once and Again: Alterations” exhibit, is displayed in the Hooker Garrett Gallery. Her found item artwork provides a three dimensional art experience and her textile art, handstitched onto vintage pieces of fabric, hangs from the ceiling in the middle of the room.

“By using multiple seemingly mundane items, she puts into perspective the abundance of life and capacity to keep things as if for a rainy day,” Pinkston said. “Paperclips, keys, bottle caps, buttons, nails, plastic spoons and old clock parts are combined with dominoes, film reels and decorations.”

“My heart is filled with joy because several of these pieces and series have never been seen outside of being posted on Facebook,” Lenz said. “I am absolutely thrilled to finally see some of the work I made actually hanging and being viewed by real people.”

Lenz's work has been in shows at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Smithsonian Craft Shows; she has a permanent exhibit in the Textile Museum in Washington, D.C. and in the McKissick Museum in South Carolina; and she has been awarded several fellowships for art residencies.

All three exhibits will be at Piedmont Arts until May 13. At 215 Starling Ave., the museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.