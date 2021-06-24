Artist makes new friends while giving Uptown Martinsville mural a fresh coat of paint

Ward started on ground level in April, and as she has worked her way up, scaffolding was installed so she could reach the higher parts, only this time her husband, Mark Wingfield, gave her some much needed help.

"The one thing that bothered me was going up and down the scaffolding," Ward said. "I could do it, but I would pay for it later when I got home."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two years after Ward painted the mural the first time she was seriously injured in a car wreck near Bristol while returning home from a visit with family in Tennessee.

The driver of the other vehicle was charged with failure to yield the right of way in a crash that totaled his pickup and Ward's Smart Car Cabriolet.

Ward was airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of head injuries and a compound fracture to her ankle.

"I'm getting around better than what the doctors told me I would ever be able to do," Ward said. "I can't complain too much."

Ward, who is also a third-generation farrier, said she didn't keep count, but she has painted a "dozen or so" murals regionally and has developed a technique for creating images on a large scale.