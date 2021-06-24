Artist makes new friends while giving Uptown Martinsville mural a fresh coat of paint

Martinsville-area artist Jessie Ward has completed the renovation of a a mural in Uptown Martinsville she painted 12 years ago, a task she says was much harder than the original creation.
"The first time I did it in less than a month, but what took me so long this time is having to scrape off what I had done before and then sort of start from scratch," Ward said. "It took me two and a half months this time."
Mervyn King, who owns the building at Franklin and E. Main streets, had a photograph that was taken around 1920 showing a parade of elephants along with the rest of a traveling circus arriving in Martinsville.
John Stiles, a graphic designer and artist, designed the mural, and Ward painted it on the wall of the New College Institute.
The mural features the elephants in front of the courthouse and a banner advertising the First National Bank, whose building on E. Church and Ellsworth streets is now the home of the The Harvest Foundation.
Harvest not only funded the original painting but covered the cost of the renovation as well.
Commissioned and produced as part of Piedmont Arts' Public Art Exhibit, the mural had been featured in publications throughout the state as a "must-see" in Martinsville.
"Everybody was so nice to me while I was working," Ward said. "One gentleman even brought me lunch, and others asked if I had plenty of water or needed anything."
Ward started on ground level in April, and as she has worked her way up, scaffolding was installed so she could reach the higher parts, only this time her husband, Mark Wingfield, gave her some much needed help.
"The one thing that bothered me was going up and down the scaffolding," Ward said. "I could do it, but I would pay for it later when I got home."
Two years after Ward painted the mural the first time she was seriously injured in a car wreck near Bristol while returning home from a visit with family in Tennessee.
The driver of the other vehicle was charged with failure to yield the right of way in a crash that totaled his pickup and Ward's Smart Car Cabriolet.
Ward was airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of head injuries and a compound fracture to her ankle.
"I'm getting around better than what the doctors told me I would ever be able to do," Ward said. "I can't complain too much."
Ward, who is also a third-generation farrier, said she didn't keep count, but she has painted a "dozen or so" murals regionally and has developed a technique for creating images on a large scale.
"You have to grid it out, that's the way I go about it," Ward said. "I measure it from side to side, and then I go right down the middle, vertical and the horizontal.
"After I get that bull's-eye in there, you can kind of flow up, down and around."
One of the people Ward met while repairing the mural was Hannah Bacon, who was hiking across America from San Clemente State Beach in California to Virginia Beach.
"I saw this young lady hiking down White Top Mountain on a Sunday, and then I saw her again the next Sunday right where I was painting the elephants," Ward said. "We started talking, and both of us found each other to be great friends.
"She had been walking since November all the way from California to Martinsville by herself and was headed to Virginia Beach."
Never one to pass up an adventure, with the scaffolding down and the mural repairs finished, Ward drove to Virginia Beach to be there when her new friend, Hannah, completed her journey.
"I figured if she can walk across the United States by herself, I could be there for her when she made it to Virginia Beach," Ward said. "Sure enough, there she was, right when she said she would be there."
