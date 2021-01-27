As vaccine rolls out in West Piedmont Health District, there is a change atop Sovah-Martinsville

Your neighbors this week are rolling up their sleeves for that first shot of a vaccine to combat COVID-19.
After thousands signed up to get an appointment, officials at the West Piedmont Health Districts and their medical partners and employment centers are starting the process of delivering the first of the two required injections.
And one key participant in that process, Sovah Health-Martinsville, is doing so new leadership in place.
Dale Alward, who had been very visible since the spring in discussing the hospital's plans with the community, has left the company as of Tuesday, spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald confirmed in an email.
"Dale Alward is no longer serving as chief executive officer of Sovah Health-Martinsville," Fitzgerald wrote. "Tory Shepherd, chief operating officer of Sovah-Martinsville, will serve as interim CEO.
"We will inform our community when a permanent leader has been identified."
Shepherd represented the hospital Tuesday night during the presentation of the Jack Dalton Award by the Henry County Board of Supervisors to the medical personnel who had battled the pandemic.
When asked about what might have brought on this change, Fitzgerald said that "as a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all personnel matters, so we cannot provide additional details."
Meanwhile, Nancy Bell, the spokesperson for the health district, provided more insights about the vaccine delivery process.
She adjusted the figures of those who had signed up to get the shots: about 12,000 in the electronic database and 1,400 on paper copies that residents could pick up.
"Some of those we reported yesterday [Monday] were duplicates, and we are cleaning these up as we go," Bell said.
She also said that the health district officials are "focused on on teacher vaccinations, with 1,600 doses being administered this week in Rocky Mount, Bassett and Stuart."
Under Phase 1b vaccines are available to residents 65 or older, those in fields of employment or essential employees who face the public — such as teachers, firefighters, law enforcement or food servers – and those between the ages of 16 and 64 who have a medical condition that may make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Detailed definitions of phases and priorities are at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
Residents of Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties Health can register at https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9, and officials are listing updated information on the WPHD website and the department’s Facebook page.
And there are paper copies of the information being distributed at the health departments, public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce in Martinsville, Stuart and Rocky Mount.
VDH officials reminded those who had registered – and those who want to register – to remain patient, and Bell said, officials don't want residents to just show up at locations where they may have heard the vaccine is being distributed.
"We have a process, and those who are already registered in [Phase] 1b will have first priority," she said.
More daily doses
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine database showed that about 6.1% of the population -- or nearly 525,000 -- had received at least one dose and that more than 78,000 had been fully vaccinated.
More than 600,000 total doses had been administered at a rate of about 26,000 per day, a figure that is rising steadily this week.
In the West Piedmont Health District, 6,450 doses have been distributed under Phase 1a -- which are to health care employees, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities -- an increase of 773 (or 14%) from Tuesday.
There are now 765 residents fully vaccinated, an increase of about 64% from Tuesday.
Cases spike again
This positive news came on a day when cases in the health district once again took a spike up, although there were no new deaths or hospitalizations.
VDH reported 125 new cases in the district, the fourth-highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic. The three heavier days all have occurred since Jan. 7, when the record 151 was set.
Case totals had been declining for the past 10 days, but after a slight reversal in Tuesday's report, today's spike that pushed the 7-day average back to 78.
Henry County had 54 of the new cases, its fourth-highest single-day total as well, and Franklin County had 35. Patrick County added 21, and Martinsville had 15.
There now have been 9,226 cases, 537 hospitalizations and 160 deaths in the district since March.
