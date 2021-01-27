As vaccine rolls out in West Piedmont Health District, there is a change atop Sovah-Martinsville

And there are paper copies of the information being distributed at the health departments, public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce in Martinsville, Stuart and Rocky Mount.

VDH officials reminded those who had registered – and those who want to register – to remain patient, and Bell said, officials don't want residents to just show up at locations where they may have heard the vaccine is being distributed.

"We have a process, and those who are already registered in [Phase] 1b will have first priority," she said.

More daily doses

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine database showed that about 6.1% of the population -- or nearly 525,000 -- had received at least one dose and that more than 78,000 had been fully vaccinated.

More than 600,000 total doses had been administered at a rate of about 26,000 per day, a figure that is rising steadily this week.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 6,450 doses have been distributed under Phase 1a -- which are to health care employees, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities -- an increase of 773 (or 14%) from Tuesday.