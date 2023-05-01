Jennifer Ashworth has filed candidacy papers with the Henry County Registrar to seek re-election as the Clerk of Henry County.

Ashworth began working at the Clerk’s Office in 1989 and said she has experienced many changes in the office over the past 34 years, but she has embraced those changes positively as customer service is always her top priority as well as keeping reliable records for the county.

The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and fictitious names, and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal court cases and is responsible for creating and maintaining all court files and records, preparing court orders and jury lists, contacting jurors and issuing summons and court processes.

“This is what I do; I enjoy serving the citizens of Henry County and I have worked hard to improve services provided by my office,” Ashworth said in a release.

Since taking office as Clerk in 2016, Ashworth said she has worked to ensure that all land records, beginning in 1777, would become digitized.

“I am very proud to have been in the position to see this goal become a reality,” Ashworth said in the release.

The ability to search records electronically improves customer service and allows attorneys, title searchers and surveyors easy access to perform their daily tasks. Since the digitization, there is no need for microfilm machines in the deed room.

In 2018 Ashworth began using Alpha Card, a vendor in Washington state, for concealed handgun permits. Instead of county applicants receiving a paper permit, the permits are printed on a plastic card, similar to a bank card.

“I have received tremendous positive comments regarding the change. The permit is in effect for five years and the plastic cards remain in good condition, no need for lamination, and will fit your wallet," Ashworth said in the release.

Since 2016, nearly 10,000 concealed handgun permits have been issued through Ashworth's office.

Paper court files for the criminal and civil division of the office are “a thing of the past,” Ashworth said in the release.

Court cases are scanned into the computer system. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Probation and Parole Office, attorneys, and judges can view an entire case file from their personal computers.

In 2019, the scanning of land records began for the office and the need to make a paper copy of each document was eliminated.

"In addition to technical advancement, I am pleased to say that we now offer e-recording of land records which is a time saving method for various entities near and far," Ashworth said in the release.

Ashworth said more than $130,000 has been obtained through the grants for the preservation and reformatting of the history of Henry County since she took office.

“Many of the records were deteriorating due to age and hands on research. The records were literally chipping away as they become brittle over the years. I am committed to continue striving for what is the best for our residents and to keep the office up to date with available technology. I will also continue to preserve the history of the county for future generations," Ashworth said in the release.

Ashworth earned the title of Master Court Clerk and Certified Court Manager through the National Center for State Courts – Court Management Institute and the Virginia Court Clerk’s Association. She said she also takes pride in the fact that the Deputy Clerks in her office, who are eligible, have also received the status of Master Deputy Clerk.

Ashworth has been married to her husband, Kevin, for 32 years. They have 3 children and one grandson. She and her husband are lifelong residents of Henry County and make their home in Spencer.