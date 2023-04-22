An assault and battery charge against Dee Anna Kay Galloway of Martinsville was dismissed in Henry County General District Court Thursday afternoon.

Galloway is one of three people charged in relation to an incident at the scene of a murder in which Charles Roark with Star News had an iPhone slapped from his hands and taken.

"I have a lot of problems with this case," said Judge Jonathan Rogers. "I couldn't tell what was going on in the video."

On a big-screen, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Cronin struggled to get two video clips to play: the first was video captured by a bodycam worn by Sgt. Mike Price, and the other was video taken by Roark with the phone that appeared to fall to the ground.

Roark was called to the stand and identified a woman in the video wearing a polka dot top as the person who likely knocked the phone from his hand, and that person in the video was then identified as Galloway, the defendant in the courtroom.

Galloway's attorney, Michael McPheeters, pointed out that the woman in polka dot on the video appeared to be trying to prevent another woman from reaching Roark and his phone.

"Her actions in the video are not consistent with the charge against her," said McPheeters.

When called to the stand, Roark admitted it appeared that his phone had been knocked away by the person closest to him, which was Galloway, but he was operating the camera and didn't actually see her do it.

"I agree with the judge," said Roark after the trial. "I think he made the right decision. The important thing I want people to know is that it's not okay to do this and if you do, you're going to court."

And that will be the case for Kayla Ra'Shell Tinsley of Axton who has been charged with petit larceny of Roark's iPhone and Devonte O'Brian Tinsley of Ridgeway who, like Galloway, has also been charged with assault and battery.

Kayla Tinsley is due in Henry County General District Court on April 28, and Devonte Tinsley is due on May 4.

Roark had responded to the Northview Garden Apartments on Feb. 14, after hearing a report of a shooting that had occurred there. He told the Bulletin at the time that he was harassed by a number of people at the scene and after several minutes of covering the scene live on the StarNews Facebook page a "woman whacked my phone out of my hand."

Roark said he picked up the iPhone off the pavement and continued reporting and shortly after that the phone was knocked out of his hand a second time and taken away.

The case at Northview Garden Apartments involved Deshawn Marquis Ross, 22 of Bassett and Jahari Keontae Pritchett, 22, of Martinsville.

A Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated that Ross and Pritchett got into an argument in one of the apartments and Pritchett shot Ross in the stomach at least once.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene and Pritchett was taken into custody the following morning and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.