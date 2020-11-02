At 108, Raymond Ross is thought to be area's oldest human

In 2012 Ross stated in an interview when he entered Stanleytown Health & Rehab Center: “There wasn’t time to play or fool around — hardly attended school back in those days. Caring and providing for family came first.”

He got his first public job at age 14, when he worked at Philpott Brothers sawmill, his daughter told the Bulletin. In the interview with Stanleytown, Ross said his first job paid 10 cents an hour.

Growing up during the Depression taught him that you had to work hard to earn your keep and not go hungry, he said during the Stanleytown interview.

He bought his first car when he was 17 years old. However, he had not asked his father for permission to do so — “and his dad made him take it back,” Jones said. Her father thinks he paid $135 for it, she added.

Other jobs included one year in government construction in Maryland; the Norfolk and Western Railroad in Roanoke for 3 years; Philpott Dam construction; the J.D. Bassett Furniture factory for more than 30 years; and driving a truck for Roy Stone Trucking and J.D. Bassett. He also worked in New York for 6 months while visiting family there.