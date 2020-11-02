At 108, Raymond Ross is thought to be area's oldest person

Raymond Ross is most likely the only person in Southside who is on his 19th president – and after Tuesday, perhaps even his 20th.
Ross, who lives in Stanleytown Health and Rehab, was born on Oct. 10, 1912, when William Howard Taft was president. At 108 years old, he is the oldest known resident of Henry County and the surrounding areas.
Based on what his daughter, Helen Jones, told the Bulletin during an interview at his 100th birthday, he hasn’t wasted much of his plentiful time arguing politics: Her father “is very active, but he’s a man of few words.” She was left to guess his key to longevity: living conservatively.
When talk at Stanleytown on Monday turned to the upcoming elections, Ross didn’t have much to say other than to express an appreciation for President John F. Kennedy, Stanleytown Administrator Kennedy Flynn said.
George Raymond Ross was born to Harden and Mattie Ross on Oct. 10, 1912 in Philpott. He was the fourth in a family of seven girls and four boys.
There were no public schools in Philpott, said his daughter in 2012, “so he crossed the river in a boat through the woods to go to school on what is now Sunset Drive.” His favorite teacher was Rosalee Arnold.
“It burned down and ended his education after three years,” Jones said. He spent the rest of his childhood “at home, feeding cows, hogs, chickens, milking cows,” and tending the mule.
In 2012 Ross stated in an interview when he entered Stanleytown Health & Rehab Center: “There wasn’t time to play or fool around — hardly attended school back in those days. Caring and providing for family came first.”
He got his first public job at age 14, when he worked at Philpott Brothers sawmill, his daughter told the Bulletin. In the interview with Stanleytown, Ross said his first job paid 10 cents an hour.
Growing up during the Depression taught him that you had to work hard to earn your keep and not go hungry, he said during the Stanleytown interview.
He bought his first car when he was 17 years old. However, he had not asked his father for permission to do so — “and his dad made him take it back,” Jones said. Her father thinks he paid $135 for it, she added.
Support Local Journalism
Other jobs included one year in government construction in Maryland; the Norfolk and Western Railroad in Roanoke for 3 years; Philpott Dam construction; the J.D. Bassett Furniture factory for more than 30 years; and driving a truck for Roy Stone Trucking and J.D. Bassett. He also worked in New York for 6 months while visiting family there.
After Ross retired at age 62, he worked part-time jobs. He worked at the home of Claude Stone, who was the plant manager at J.D. Bassett. He also worked for Buren Thompson Motor Company. Thompson had a “little car lot in Bassett. Daddy would go with him to pick up cars,” Jones said.
Ross met his wife, Flossie, while visiting friends in Bassett, he said during the Stanleytown interview. They dated for year before they entered into a marriage which would last for 72 years, until she passed away in 2006.
The couple had four children: Maxcine Jones, Clyde Ross, Dorothy Holland and Helen Jones. The family grew to include also a dozen grandchildren and several dozen great-grandchildren.
Ross always loved to take his family on vacation, his daughter had said. Their yearly trips included visits to his sisters in New York and West Virginia.
Ross joined Oak Hill Baptist Church on Carver Lane when J.E. Harris was the pastor. He has served as an usher and member of the finance committee at that church, which now is called Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory.
His daughter told the Bulletin at his 100th birthday, “He thinks he can do everything he wants to” – and he had proven it a couple of days before then by taking an air conditioning unit out of a window by himself.
“I have had many dear friends, but at age one hundred and two the majority have passed away,” Ross said during his Stanleytown interview 6 years ago.
He is a fan of family sitcoms, such as “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Waltons,” westerns and inspirational programs on television, according to the Stanleytown interview.
During that interview, he listed as events that made lasting impressions on him surviving the Depression, the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. and 9/11.
He said during his Stanleytown interview that the best advice he would share with young people is to accept Christ as their savior, live by the Ten Commandments and respect the elderly. It is important for them to stay in school; don’t drink, smoke or take drugs; and to listen to their parents.
“Daddy wasn’t a wild and riotous man that I knew of. He just had a few friends. He didn’t complain,” Jones said when he turned 100. He followed the philosophy that “what comes out of our mouth sets the tone for our life.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.