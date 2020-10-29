At Martinsville Speedway, even the campers will be socially distanced

The Martinsville Speedway will offer a limited fan experience for races starting Friday.
Phase 3 guidelines in Virginia limits the number of spectators to 1,000, and that’s how many fans Speedway officials intend to allow inside.
“It’s going to be different, obviously with the protocols and the things that we do to adhere to CDC and local restrictions and guidelines,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said.
Campbell said much of the security protocol will be the same as it has been in the past, but with some COVID-related modifications.
Every fan will have his or her temperature checked as they enter the gate.
“No coolers are allowed, and the primary reason for that, fans will wonder, ‘Well why can’t we bring a cooler?’ Well, you don’t want somebody putting their hand in your cooler to inspect it, so no coolers,” Campbell said.
Track Communications Director Brent Gambill, said fans would be allowed to use clear bags up to 18 by 18 inches by 14 inches.
“To ensure social distancing between groups, fans who have already purchased tickets to a race have been reseated in new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats, with new, lower pricing applied,” Gambill said. “All guests will be screened before entering the facility, required to wear face coverings and maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue.”
Support Local Journalism
Campbell said each entrance gate will involve the same process.
“You’ll go through the screening, you’ll go through the bag checks, and then you’ll go through the ticketing portion,” Campbell said.
Campbell said parking will be mostly the same as before, except condensed because the number of cars will be thousands fewer than usual.
“We’ll be using the parking to the left of Speedway Boulevard,” said Campbell. “That hasn’t changed.”
About 200 campers are being allowed on the property this time and began arriving on Thursday.
“All campers will be pre-screened upon their arrival,” Gambill said. “Campers will also be asked to park in the same direction on the right said of each campsite, with a campsite spaced in-between each parked RV.”
Said Campbell: “So we’ll socially distance the camper as well - they have to be fully self-contained. There will be no chance of anything going wrong with that. Everybody will have their own self-contained units.”
Procedures inside the confines will be dictated by public health officials and local, state and federal authorities.
“On property, there is directional signage to keep socially distanced traversing the facility,” said Gambill. “There are also sanitizers and informational signage throughout the track.”
Gambill added there are additional measures in place that are not being shared with the public, but will “ensure a safe experience for fans at the track."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Martinsville Bulletin Sports Writer Cara Cooper contributed to this story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.