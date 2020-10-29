At Martinsville Speedway, even the campers will be socially distanced

The Martinsville Speedway will offer a limited fan experience for races starting Friday.

Phase 3 guidelines in Virginia limits the number of spectators to 1,000, and that’s how many fans Speedway officials intend to allow inside.

“It’s going to be different, obviously with the protocols and the things that we do to adhere to CDC and local restrictions and guidelines,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said.

Campbell said much of the security protocol will be the same as it has been in the past, but with some COVID-related modifications.

Every fan will have his or her temperature checked as they enter the gate.

“No coolers are allowed, and the primary reason for that, fans will wonder, ‘Well why can’t we bring a cooler?’ Well, you don’t want somebody putting their hand in your cooler to inspect it, so no coolers,” Campbell said.

Track Communications Director Brent Gambill, said fans would be allowed to use clear bags up to 18 by 18 inches by 14 inches.