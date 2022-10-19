ATF joins burglary investigation

A September gun store burglary in Patrick County remains unsolved as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) joins the investigation.

Two people burglarized Rabbit Ridge Enterprises, a gun store at 1251 Rabbit Ridge Road, Ararat, on Sept. 22 at 3:15 a.m., Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in a release on Tuesday.

“Our gun stores are the epitome of the American experience, they are the place where every-day citizens go to exercise their Constitutional right to bear arms, and they shall be protected,” the release from Smith said.

The ATF posted a $2,500 reward on Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary where multiple firearms were stolen, an ATF release stated.

“ATF will collaborate with our partners by offering our investigative and analytical resources to ensure that the stolen firearms are recovered,” ATF Washington Field Division acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon said in the release. “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center will extend the resources needed to apprehend the individuals responsible for this criminal act. We call upon community members to provide any information that will assist us in locating and holding all involved accountable for this crime before they are used in a crime of violence.”

The ATF’s posted reward includes two surveillance photos of the robbery showing two masked people appearing to remove guns from within a glass display.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), or by contacting the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office at 276-222-0460 or call 911 if the location of those that may have been involved is immediately known.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ATF’s website at atf.gov/contact/atftips.