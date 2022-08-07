Atlanta company with operations in Martinsville might sell for $1 billion

An Atlanta-based company with offices in Martinsville is exploring the possibility of selling out for $1 billion.

Terra Worldwide Logistics, described by Bloomberg in a report on Monday as a closely-held provider of logistics services, might sell out due to consolidation within the industry.

While a final decision has not been made, Bloomberg reports that insiders have said the transaction value could be as much as $1 billion, and potential buyers are already at the table.

“We evaluate different solutions of investment capital from time to time,” Terra’s co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Jim Briles told Bloomberg News. “Our focus is solely how do we serve our customers better.”

Terra’s website shows the company, just 3 years old, provides customs brokerage services, warehousing and distribution for its clients, having acquired the assets of American Global Logistics in 2020.

Similar companies in Taiwan and Italy are also exploring a sale due mostly to a surge in online shopping triggered by the pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

Terra lists its offices at 309 E. Paces Ferry Rd., NE, Suite 800 in Atlanta and at 300 Franklin Street, Suite 220 in Martinsville.

The Martinsville address is located in the building commonly referred to as the Clock Tower.

Sourcing Journal, a digital media and information services company, reported on Tuesday that Terra works with businesses in the consumer and industrial space and lists Bassett Furniture as one of its customer case studies.

BKD Capital Advisors show merger and acquisition activity in the transportation and logistics industries as up considerably in the past couple of years with 126 deals closed in 2021, up from 89 in 2020 and 84 in 2019, Sourcing Journal reported.

A release from the Association for Corporate Growth’s Atlanta Chapter named Terra as Georgia’s fastest-growing, middle-market company, based on a three-year span with expected revenue reaching $1 billion this year.