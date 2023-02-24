There is a 450-foot digital mural of Jimmy Carter atop the Georgia's Own Credit Union building in Atlanta and the artist who created it grew up in Bassett.

"He's my son, said Anna Jefferson, 72, a retired Bassett High School teacher who lives in Henry County. "He started when I would let him hold a pencil in church so he would keep quiet."

In kindergarten, Dane Jefferson impressed his teacher with his budding talent at the age of five.

"The teacher had the children draw a picture of themselves and the one he drew of himself was complete with blond hair, freckles, blue eyes, the IZOD shirt he wore had the little alligator emblem and the Nike shoes had the swoosh on it," Anna said. "'You just don't see this kind of detail in a picture drawn by a five-year-old' his teacher told me."

Dane Jefferson is now an Atlanta-based artist, living in the metropolitan city in Georgia with his wife and two children. But the talented 44-year-old grew up in Henry County and is a graduate of Bassett High School.

"He graduated around '96 and I was teaching culinary arts," said Anna. "He went to college at VCU, moved to Hoboken near New York, then to DC. You have to have another job if you want to be an artist."

Eventually, Dane was hired to be a graphic artist in Atlanta.

Anna said the company had whittled the applicant pool down to two people, but when her son sent them some of his work, they offered him the job.

"Sometimes God puts things in front of you and you trip over them," Anna said.

Dane has moved on from that first job, but still makes Atlanta his home where he spends most of his time as an oil paint artist.

He said he is frequently asked how he managed to get on top of an Atlanta skyscraper and paint the mural that is now seen featuring Jimmy Carter.

"The mural is really a giant LED sign, like a giant television screen," said Dane. "When I'm doing art, I do it at home and something like this ends up on the computer as a single art file."

Dane said when he got the call and was commissioned to do the project he was more than thrilled.

"Someone of Carter's moral stature -- a U.S. president and a man that personifies a kind heart and a strong work ethic -- it just felt really good to do it," Dane said. "I've always looked up to Jimmy Carter as a genuine public servant."

Dane said the challenge he made to himself with the project was to create a visual that would encompass Carter's life and career in one image.

"I decided to split it into three parts: a time when he was a governor, then when he was a president and then as a global humanitarian and older statesmen," Dane said.

The mural honoring Georgia native Jimmy Carter had already been in the works when recent news came of the former president receiving hospice care at home.

"He didn't do it overnight," Anna said. "You don't do something like that in a week."

"I'm really happy with how it turned out and how it looks," said Dane. "It's one of the proudest moments of my artistic career."

Anna said she was proud of her artistic son who struggled, as all young artists do and not only had the talent, but the discipline to stay the course.

"He got his education and didn't get married until he was 33. Now he has a wife, and she's an attorney, and they've started a family," Anna said. "They are both 44 now and have a seven-year-old and a three-year-old."

When asked what he would say to aspiring artists in his native Henry County and at his alma mater at Bassett High School, Dane offered this advice: "Don't let people tell you 'no' and you can't tell yourself 'no' either. It takes a lot of hard work. It took me 20 years with a degree in art. You have to work hard and be committed, covering your bases, paying rent and have a family when you can. It's definitely possible, but it takes a little bit of fearlessness and a whole lot of hard work."