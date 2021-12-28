Attorney General issues opinion against use of new sales tax money

Attorney General Mark Herring has issued an Official Advisory Opinion that indicates the Henry County Board of Supervisors are misusing money from a new tax implemented this year.

The two-page Opinion from Herring came in the form of a letter dated Dec. 21 to State Delegate Keith Hodges and was issued in accordance with Section 2.2-505 of the Code of Virginia which requires a precise statement of all facts together with the Attorney General's legal conclusions.

Though it addresses a question Hodges made regarding Gloucester County, its information applies to six Virginia counties, including Henry and Patrick.

During the 2020 session, the General Assembly granted Henry and Gloucester Counties the authority to levy an additional sales and use tax of up to 1% if approved by voters: Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Henry, Northampton and Patrick.

The General Assembly stipulated that the money collected from the additional tax "shall be used solely for capital projects for new construction or major renovation of schools in the qualifying locality," according to State Code section 58.1-605.1.

Henry County adopted the ordinance on November 24, 2020, after voters approved the measure with 55% of the votes.

At the April 13 Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting, when County Administrator Tim Hall presented his proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget, Hall said that an estimated $5.2 million in additional revenue would be generated by that 1% sales tax, and recommended that half of it ($2.6 million) go directly to pay down existing school construction debt.

Herring's Dec. 21 Official Advisory Opinion states that money generated from new tax should only be used for new construction and renovation needs.

"This has been a very important issue to me and the board to honor the intent of the voters and legislature in providing this opinion," said Teddy Martin, Reed Creek District school board member and president of the Virginia School Boards Association, in an interview with the Bulletin on Tuesday. "This has had statewide impact."

The concern the new revenue stream might be misappropriated was addressed at the next regular meeting on April 27 after the budget presentation when Dorothy Carter, a resident of the Reed Creek District and retired educator, accused Hall of manipulating the numbers in order to balance the county's 2021-21 budget.

"The Martinsville Bulletin quoted Tim Hall Oct. 17, 2020, saying, 'The citizens of Henry County have a chance to raise significant money for renovations or new construction for our school system ... the county's goal is that our citizens know about the opportunity to help our school system with improved or new facilities,'" Carter said. "Notice that Hall said the money would be used for 'improved or new facilities,' not already constructed projects.

"But now, like the true manipulator he is, he plans to balance the county's $2.5 million shortfall by taking from the fund designated for 'improved or new facilities,'" she said at that meeting.

Carter accused Hall of misusing half of the $5.2 million the sales tax was projected to earn the county.

"Mr. Hall, we did not vote for a 1% increase to pay off former debt," Carter said when addressing the board at the April 27 meeting.

Meadow View Elementary School opened in Henry County in 2018 at a cost of nearly $24 million, and Hall had said he intended to use half of the money the new tax raised to pay down its debt.

The written opinion from Herring came at the request of Hodges regarding whether Gloucester County should be allowed to divert money collected from the same sales and use tax to "debt mitigation for previous capital projects involving construction or major renovation of Gloucester's public schools," the same budget strategy proposed by Hall and approved in the spring by the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

"The Henry County School Board joined Gloucester's request for the Attorney General's opinion, and the board unanimously approved in our legislative agenda the request to the General Assembly to clarify this as not within the 'new construction or major renovation language,'" said Martin on Tuesday. "In fact, I ran for the board initially because of the condition of Bassett High School's roof and the need to fund these critical improvement efforts."

In his Opinion, Herring said the new sales and use tax enacted by the General Assembly permits localities to use the money to "fund capital projects for the construction or improvement of schools" and the "revenues from this tax shall be sued solely for capital projects for new construction or major renovation of schools."

Herring wrote, "the plain language is clear that the statute applies to 'capital projects for new construction or major renovation of schools.'"

"Other subsections ... support the fact that this statute applies to new school capital projects," Herring stated in his opinion.

Herring wrote that the referendum further supports "the fact that the sales tax revenues would be used prospectively for new construction or major renovation ... and not for debt mitigation."

When Carter in the April 27 meeting accused Hall of misappropriating the new revenue, she said it wasn't the first time he had done it.

"It appears you were trying to take the school's savings to pay debt service already promised by the county budget instead of allowing Henry County Public Schools to make needed repairs," Carter said. "You did relent, but the next year you discouraged savings and made an agreement that the schools could keep the first $500,000 in savings while the county clawed back the next $500,000.

"Now you are clawing into the 1% tax. When will it end?"

Neither Hall nor any of the members of the board addressed Carter directly at that meeting, but Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin, a former schools superintendent, asked Hall at that meeting if he had consulted with state and legal officials regarding his intended use of half of the money generated through the new tax.

Hall said that he had and was assured the planned use as presented in the budget was legal and proper.

Hall did not respond to the Bulletin's requests for comment on Tuesday, but Henry County Attorney George Lyle did.

"Attorney General Herring's advisory letter to Gloucester County will be provided to the Henry County Board of Supervisors," said Lyle by email. "The board will then decide if and how to amend the budget, based on the Attorney General's opinion."

Martin said he hoped that that Board of Supervisors will recognize that they were ill-advised by Hall, made a wrong decision regarding the use of $2.5 million and return the money to the school system.

"I look forward to a more collaborative effort with our appropriating body, the Board of Supervisors, to rectify this now that the legislators and the Attorney General have ruled in the School Boards' favor," said Martin.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

