Attorneys association honors Ingram

A Bassett High School graduate and former Bassett resident has been honored by the Local Government Attorneys Association (LGA).

Roderick R. "Rod" Ingram, the son of Claudia Deans of Bassett and Jim Ingram of New Bern, North Carolina, was awarded the A. Robert Cherin Award for Outstanding Deputy Attorney at an April conference in Harrisonburg, a release from the LGA stated.

Ingram is the deputy city attorney for Virginia Beach.

The Cherin Award recognizes a deputy or assistant local government attorney for exemplary public service and unwavering commitment to the highest ethical and professional principles, the release said.

Ingram completed a summer clerkship in the Virginia Beach City Attorney's Office and, after other judicial clerkships, he has served the citizens of Virginia Beach for almost 25 years, the release stated.

Ingram is regarded statewide as an expert on the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and the Conflict of Interests Act and he has served as chair of the Board of Governors of the Virginia State Bar Local Government Section and as President of the LGA, the release said.

The LGA serves to promote common interests and an exchange of information among its members on legal issues that are particularly relevant to Virginia's counties, cities and towns, the release stated.

Rod Ingram

Rod Ingram

 LGA

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

