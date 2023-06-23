An auction at Pickle & Ash on Sunday will benefit Bull Mountain Arts, a Stuart-based art non-profit organization.

Bull Mountain Arts is a non-profit art organization that was founded in 1998. It began as a group of artists joining for fellowship, and after around a year earned tax-exempt status and took on the greater mission of supporting local art efforts.

“Primarily we’re a group of artists of all kinds, both professional and student, hobbyists, art educators and art appreciators,” Bull Mountain Arts President Lora Mahaffey said. “We gather once a month and share art and discuss current and future projects related to art and art education.”

“We try very hard not to be exclusive,” she said. “We want to include everyone from every walk of life, every age and you don’t have to be an artist to be a part of Bull Mountain Arts.”

The group also discusses how it can “serve and support” the community in relation to art education and local public art, she added.

“Part of our purpose is to promote as much economic growth as we can through the lens of art and use the creative resources that we have in our area,” Mahaffey said. “We sponsor a lot of events in our area that bring art into the community.”

The group is currently partnering with Patrick County tourism on a project called “Pull Up A Chair.” Local artists are painting rocking chairs that will be placed around Stuart and Patrick County as places to sit and attract tourists in.

When Anna Lester of Pickle & Ash, a local restaurant in Stuart, reached out to Bull Mountain Arts with the idea for a partnership — the Summer Garden Fete began.

“She [Lester] asked me in exchange for facilitating a project that she had in mind they [Pickle & Ash] would work with us to donate the pieces to us after they had them hung for a year,” Mahaffey said.

Mahaffey put the call out to artists locally and regionally and picked six from the 15 applications for the first year’s auction in 2022. For the 2023 auction, there were 28 applications and the six pieces will be auctioned off in the same manner this Sunday at Pickle & Ash, located at 21559 Jeb Stuart Hwy.

Adrienne Anderson of Martinsville, Chris Bolduc of Floyd, Nikki Pynn of Radford, Reynaldo Budhi of Meadows of Dan and Sarah Booze of Walnut Cove created the pieces that will be auctioned this year.

Their art pieces have been hanging on the patio of Pickle & Ash for guests to view. Some of the artists will have a chance to sell other pieces of their art at tables at the event Sunday as well.

“One of the goals we have is to try and pay artists a decent wage and make sure to encourage artists to price their work for what it’s actually worth so that they can have a living wage,” Mahaffey said. For the Pickle & Ash project, each artist was paid $2,000 for their paintings.

After the fete, a new selection of art pieces will hang for a year at the restaurant before another auction will take place in 2024. Artists include: Kaitlyn Bryant, Greg Arens, Bolduc, Sue Davis, Laura Burk and Lisa Garrett.

The proceeds from the auction last year were used to benefit art programming at Reynolds Homestead. This year, though they have not specifically committed to any specific organizations, proceeds will go toward efforts to support local arts programming.

“We just want folks in there that love art and want to support art, and whether you’re an art educator or an artist or just a connoisseur, we welcome everybody,” Mahaffey said.

Tickets for the event are $24 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/summer-garden-fete-tickets-637376098067?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid=IwAR2jI7T8G8mLj_2QF6HBfePrZGYEnGFESLiwXYk3SSqQiTzvEKKOc32ITOY.

For more information about Bull Mountain Arts visit the group’s Facebook Page.