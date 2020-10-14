Authorities raid Martinsville restaurant for possible COVID violations

Officials with the Martinsville Health Department along with ABC agents and Martinsville Police officers descended upon El Norteno Restaurant at 730 East Church St. in Martinsville on Friday night on a report of possible COVID-19 violations.

Patrons of the restaurant and observers in the parking lot described the scene as akin to a major police raid.

"We popped in unexpected on Friday night because of reported environmental health violations," West Piedmont Health District Public Information Officer Nancy Bell said. "The problem area was in the bar, and sometimes there can be a rough crowd in bars, so the police went along with us."

Bell said officials found "too many bodies" in the restaurant, primarily in the bar area.

"We worked with the management onsite to establish a better way to do things," Bell said.

Tuesday there was still some confusion between officials over exactly what occurred.

"El Norteno was temporarily shut down by the Health Department over the weekend, and we did assist them the night it was closed," Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said.

