Authorities raid Martinsville restaurant for possible COVID violations

Officials with the Martinsville Health Department along with ABC agents and Martinsville Police officers descended upon El Norteno Restaurant at 730 East Church St. in Martinsville on Friday night on a report of possible COVID-19 violations.
Patrons of the restaurant and observers in the parking lot described the scene as akin to a major police raid.
"We popped in unexpected on Friday night because of reported environmental health violations," West Piedmont Health District Public Information Officer Nancy Bell said. "The problem area was in the bar, and sometimes there can be a rough crowd in bars, so the police went along with us."
Bell said officials found "too many bodies" in the restaurant, primarily in the bar area.
"We worked with the management onsite to establish a better way to do things," Bell said.
Tuesday there was still some confusion between officials over exactly what occurred.
"El Norteno was temporarily shut down by the Health Department over the weekend, and we did assist them the night it was closed," Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said.
Said Bell: "We were perfectly within our right to shut them down. ... We were prepared to shut the entire business down, but they had complied with the regulations."
Bell said once they had reached an understanding with management Friday night most everyone had disbursed.
Then on Saturday night authorities raided the restaurant again.
"They were doing much better," Bell said. "They have voluntarily shut down the bar at this time."
El Norteno was open for business Wednesday, according to a person on the phone who identified herself as an employee, but she said the manager was not there.
Virginia has been in Phase Three since July 1. Restaurants offering inside services must follow a long list of rules, including the separation of everyone by at least 6 feet, including in the bar area.
Bell said El Norteno's bar area had permitted patrons to stand, and it was overcrowded.
"We told them they would have to sit in the bar area [so social distancing could be controlled]," Bell said.
The intimidating Martinsville Police Mobile Command Center remained in the parking lot near the entrance to El Norteno late Tuesday afternoon.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
