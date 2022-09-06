Authorities seek public's help finding Caleb Dillard, 24, son of Henry County Supervisor Garrett Dillard

Authorities are searching for the missing son of a Henry County supervisor.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is requesting the public's assistance in locating Caleb Jordan Dillard, 24, who reportedly was last seen on Friday. He was reported missing by a family member on Sunday.

He is the son of Henry County Supervisor representing the Iriswood District Garrett Dillard, according to previous Bulletin articles and posts on Caleb Dillard's Facebook page.

Caleb Dillard was last seen leaving his residence at 12 Unity Drive in Axton, according to a release from HCSO. He was driving a white 2015 Nissan Versa with Virginia tags VUH-6955.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dillard's Facebook page lists his occupation as a self-employed mobile mechanic, working in Virginia and North Carolina.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Ashley at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.