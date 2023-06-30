The Axton Life Saving Crew is closing its doors for good.

Due to a shortage of volunteers, the agency is incapable of sufficiently providing emergency medical services to its coverage area, so after 30 years of service to the community the ALSC board of directors has decided to cease operations, a Henry County release stated.

“We take great pride in our community and the vital service that we provide for our neighbors and families,” said ALSC Board Chair Janice Agnew in the release. “We’ve always looked to serve the community to the best of our ability — the residents of Axton deserve nothing less. Without an adequate number of volunteers, we fear that we will no longer be able to maintain that standard of excellence. For that reason, we believe it is time to consolidate our resources and support the Henry County Department of Public Safety and other volunteer rescue squads as they prepare to assume this essential responsibility.”

The ALSC was established in 1992 by volunteers and served the Axton community, the Henry County and part of the western area of Pittsylvania County, the release stated.

“The volunteers at ALSC are commended for their steadfast dedication over the last 30 years,” said Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum in the release. “The ALSC board has historically relied on the County’s career staff and remaining volunteer rescue squads to assist them when they were not able to respond and they can trust that we will continue to carry on their mission and ensure that the residents of Axton still receive that high level of care.”