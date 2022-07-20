Axton man hides body in woods

The case of a missing Halifax County man has been closed and an Axton man has now been indicted for concealing the body.

Gentry Shann Holder, 44, of 111 Martin Road, Axton, was indicted by a Henry County Circuit Court Grand Jury on Monday for concealing a dead body between Dec. 29 and March 24.

Police determined the remains to be that of Frankie Wayne Wilkerson, 24, of Nathalie. A release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Department in February said that family and friends and not heard from Wilkerson recently and had become concerned about his welfare.

The release also noted that Wilkerson had known contacts in Henry County, Brookneal, Danville and the Eden and Reidsville area of North Carolina.

Police got their break on March 24 when Henry County Deputy Austin Marinus apprehended Johnathan Hedrick on unrelated charges.

After Hedrick was jailed in the Henry County Jail, he was overheard talking about discovering a dead body on Martin Road in Axton, a criminal complaint by Henry County Investigator A.L. Hagwood on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office states.

Hagwood wrote in his complaint that Hedrick said the body could possibly be that of a missing person named “Frankie” from Pittsylvania County.

Pittsylvania County is between Henry County, where Wilkerson’s body was found, and Halifax County, where Wilkerson lived.

Hedrick said he discovered the body while walking through the woods the day his house caught fire on March 22, Hagwood wrote.

Hedrick drew a map of where he found the body and described to police in detail how the body was laying and what the clothing was.

Henry County Sgt. Blayne Cassady, Deputy Noah Wolfe and Marinus started their search for the body at 254 Martin Road in Axton at 8:55 p.m. that night. Hagwood stated in his complaint that at 9:50 p.m. a body was located approximately 100 yards behind Holder’s home at 111 Martin Road.

Based on what Hedrick had said, Hagwood wrote that the officers determined the body to be that of the missing Wilkerson.

When Halifax County authorities were notified of the discovery, Halifax County Investigator Jeff Burton responded to the location where the body was found to meet with the Henry County officers on the scene.

At 10:29 p.m., Hagwood wrote, he and Henry County First Sgt. Michael Wagoner began to process the scene and determined that the body appeared to have been dragged to where it was found.

All that was left of the body were skeletal remains that appeared to be intact and clothed in a red shirt, jeans and white shoes, Hagwood wrote.

Photos of the scene were taken, and the body was placed in a body bag and transferred to Wright’s Funeral Service for transportation to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy and possible identification.

Hagwood stated in his complaint that Investigator Matthew Duffy and an Investigator Hatcher began to interview Hedrick about the body at 11:50 p.m.

Hagwood obtained a search warrant and by 4 a.m. the following morning the Henry County Sheriff’s Department began processing Holder’s property for evidence and determined the home to be vacant.

Later that day the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that the manner of death was undetermined. The report indicated they found a small piece of brain matter and found no damage to the skeletal remains.

The remains were positively identified to be that of Frankie Wayne Wilkerson of 4175 Leda Road in Nathalie.

Police then interviewed Kaitlyn Dyer, who was living with Hedrick and described as Hedrick’s “significant other” by Hagwood in his complaint.

Both Hedrick and Dyer told police that it was Holder who had moved Wilkerson’s body from the house to the woods.

Hagwood then charged Holder with concealment of a dead body, a Class Six felony, the least serious of felonies in Virginia. Concealment of a dead body is punishable by one to five years in prison.

Virginia Judiciary online case information lists Holder as out on bail with a court date of Dec. 15 in Henry County Circuit Court.