Axton man indicted for first degree murder

A Henry County Grand Jury indicted an Axton man on charges of first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Stephen Darnell Holland, 40, of Axton remains in the Henry County Adult Detention Center since his arrest on March 11, the same day the Donny Shermaine Martin, 44, of Martinsville was shot multiple times in the stomach and pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 12:23 p.m. the 911 Communications Center received a call that a person had been shot in the Kuntry Boys Tire and More parking lot at 8985 A.L. Philpott Highway. When deputies arrived they found Martin lying on the ground, a release said.

Holland had been detained for questioning and through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Martin and Holland argued and Holland allegedly produced a gun and shot Martin multiple times, the release stated.

Holland was denied a bond appeal in Henry County Circuit court on April 14.

A total of 156 indictments were issued Monday: 69 were certified indictments, 53 were direct indictments and 34 were sealed until served or until 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, whichever occurs first.

As grounds, a motion to seal by the Commonwealth's Attorney stated the defendants in the cases do not expect to be indicted and giving law enforcement time before the indictments are publicized to locate and arrest the defendants might reduce the risk of violence towards law enforcement, intimidation or violence to possible witnesses and might increase the chance of of locating and arresting the defendants.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Certified indictments

Those indicted through certified indictments, along with reported date of alleged response and the charge(s), include:

Melinda Lynn Craft, on or about Feb. 17: possess firearm while possessing schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possess cocaine with intent to distribute, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute; greater than 100 grams.

William Beverly Hodges IV, on or about June 7: Grand larceny.

Bill Gene Taylor, between May 2, 2020 and April 1, 2022: indecent liberties with child less than 15 by grandparent, aggravated sexual battery of child 13-17 by grandparent.

Tynanhry Tremaine Watkins, on or about Feb. 17: Possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute; greater than 100 grams, possess cocaine with intent to distribute; third or subsequent offense, possess firearm by felon within 10 years, possess firearm while possessing schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Jesse Edward Winkle, on or about Feb. 22: Possess firearm by felon; greater than 10 years.

Travis Allen Pace, between April 23 and April 24: Forcible sodomy.

Brandon Michael Amos, on or about April 19: Possess firearm by felon within 10 years.

Elijah Isaiah Cooke, on or about April 20: Felony fail to appear.

Christopher Nathaniel Harr, on or about May 23: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Walter Elese Martin, on or about March 11: Assault fire marshal, possess firearm by felon; greater than 10 years.

Tommy Keith McCoy, on or about June 19: Grand larceny.

Calvin Leroy Moore Jr., on or about March 29, 2009: Grand larceny.

Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman, on or about Nov. 7, 2021: Possess firearm by felon; within 10 years, malicious wounding.

Strother Talbert Fulcher III, on or about March 26: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, grand larceny.

Jerri Jean Dehart, on or about Feb. 25: Malicious injury to law enforcement officer, elude police; speed 20 mph or more over limit.

Christopher Demar Hughes, on or about Nov. 9, 2021: Break and enter dwelling with intent to commit larceny.

Lord Dauntrell Demetrius Johnson, between April 30 and May 20: Obtain money/property by false pretense; greater than $1,000.

Alexander De'andre Finney, in or about Feb. 25: False statement to a firearm dealer.

Todd Dwayne Thomason, on or about April 9: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Levi Enoch Dunmire, on or about May 8: Possess heroin.

Stephen Donell Holland, on or about March 11: First degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Gordon Donahue Martin II: on or about Jan. 29: Possess fentanyl, felon, on or about May 26: Fail to appear.

Jesse Ray Mullins, on or about May 17: Assault and batter law enforcement officer.

Devon Alexander Pilson, on or about June 9: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

April Dowling Spencer, on or about Feb. 16: Grand larceny.

Brent Ray Doss, on or about April 1: Malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Keenan Ross McCollum, on or about May 15: Possess firearm by felon; greater than 10 years.

Frederick Valentino Hairston II, on or about May 1: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Alva Gabriela Jiminez Vasquez, between Jan 1, 2011, and Feb. 3, 2022: Identity fraud to obtain goods/services; greater than $1,000.

Tommy Keith McCoy, on or about June 1: Grand larceny.

Kimberly Dawn Hall Royal, on or about May 16: Endanger life of a child.

Christopher Allen Collier, on or about July 26: Possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute; third or subsequent offense.

Samuel Dewey Franklin Jr., on or about June 10: Grand larceny, possess ammunition by felon.

Thomas Albert Gilman Jr. on or about June 10: Grand larceny.

Lenny Goodman, on or about May 5: Strangulation.

Rodney Jennings Lipscomb, on or about July 1: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle, destruction of property; greater than $1,000.

Steven Allen Williams Jr., on or about May 28: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Isaiah Khalil Witcher, on or about April 2: Maliciously shoot at an occupied dwelling, destruction of property; greater than $1,000.

Michael Tyrone Bruce, on or about June 10: Hit and run causing personal injury.

Jorge Antonio Coca, on or about Dec. 20, 2021: Attempted strangulation of family/household member.

Casey Nichole Jones, on or about Aug. 9: Grand larceny.

Devon Alexander Pilson, on or about June 9: Elude police; speed 20 mph or more over limit.

Alyssia Tyrell Taylor, on or about Nov. 28, 2021: Assault and batter law enforcement officer, possess methamphetamine.

Steven Ray Bowman Jr. on or about April 25: Grand larceny.

Eric Justin Hodges, on or about May 27: Elude police; speed 20 mph or more over limit.

Destany Teyonnia Joyce, on or about June 29: Possess methamphetamine.

James Porter Marine Jr., on or about Aug. 19: Elude police; speed 20 mph or more over limit.

Thomas Jacob Powell, on or about June 28: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Stacey Nicole Shelton, on or about April 25: Carjacking, three counts forge a public record.

Joshua James Walker, on or about June 12: Possess methamphetamine.

Direct indictments

Those indicted through direct indictments, along with reported date of alleged response and the charge(s), include:

Brandon Michael Amos, on or about April 19: Possess fentanyl with intent to distribute, possess firearm while possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Jerri Jean Dehart, on or about Feb. 25: Drive suspended, malicious injury to law enforcement officer.

Levi Enoch Dunmire, on or about May 8: Possess cocaine, possess methamphetamine.

Kevin Michael Dunford, on or about March 13: Possess para-fluorofentanyl, possess fentanyl, possess xylazine.

Kelli Nichole Moore, on or about April 17: Possess para-fluorofentanyl.

Thomas Albert Gilman Jr. on or about June 10: Possess fentanyl.

Richard Edward Haskins, on or about June 3: Possess cocaine.

Dora Kay McDonald, on or about June 11: Possess fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Michael Todd Arrington, on or about May 25: Possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Rodney Taylor Martin, on or about June 8: Possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute; third or subsequent offense, possess fentanyl, possess cocaine.

Tynanhry Tremaine Watkins, on or about Feb. 17: Possess fentanyl with intent to distribute; third or subsequent offense.

Stacy Earl Fontaine II, on or about April 16, 2021: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Eric Mandell Hagwood, between Dec. 14, 2018 and Dec. 13, 2019: Aggravated sexual battery; victim less than 13, indecent liberties with child by custodian.

Tommy Lee Marlowe, on or about July 1: Break and enter dwelling with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny, destruction of property; less than $1,000.

Austin Santamaria, on or about Sept. 23, 2021: Possess child pornography, possess child pornography; second or subsequent offense.

Christopher Lawrence Wingfield, on or about May 20, 2021: Possess marijuana with intent to distribute; greater than .5 ounce but less than five pounds, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute; greater than 100 grams, possess eutylone with intent to distribute, possess firearm while possessing schedule I/II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possess firearm by violent felon.

Melissa Ann Lucky, on or about June 1: Possess heroin, possess cocaine, possess fentanyl.

Jerry Tyrone Preston, between May 31, 2016 and May 30, 2018: Aggravated sexual battery; victim less than 13, indecent liberties with child by custodian.

Patricia Marie Roark, between March 27 and March 31: Credit card theft, credit card fraud less; than $1,000, three counts obtain money by false pretense; less than $1,000, three counts identity fraud - obtain goods or services; less than $1,000.

Teresa Lynn Rose, on or about April 27: possess methamphetamine.

Tammy Lynn Nunnery, on or about March 10: Possess methamphetamine, possess para-fluorofentanyl, possess fentanyl, possess alprazolam.

Nicholas Aharon McChesney, on or about Dec. 2, 2021: False statement to a firearm dealer.

Billy Raye Manns Jr., on or about July 28, 2021: Two counts distribute cocaine; third or subsequent offense.