Axton man indicted for murder

An Axton man was indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday in connection with the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's father.

On Feb. 18, at about 1:05 a.m., the 911 Center received a call from a person that said someone had been shot in the abdomen at 964 Southland Drive in Martinsville, a release from the Sheriff's Office stated.

Deputies arrived and found Ray E. Durflinger Jr., 42, at the residence, with a gunshot wound. Durflinger was taken to Sovah Health - Martinsville and then air-lifted to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

A criminal complaint by Henry County Investigator E.D. Monroe on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's Office states that Jacob Raleigh Robertson, 23, was at Durflinger's house visiting Durflinger's daughter, who was Robertson's girlfriend.

Durflinger and Robertson began to argue and Durflinger told Robertson to leave numerous times, but Robertson remained and continued arguing with Durflinger, Monroe wrote.

"Durflinger approached Robertson's vehicle and Robertson opened the door of his vehicle and fired one shot at Durflinger, striking him in the abdomen," wrote Monroe. "Durflinger was flown to Baptist Hospital in North Carolina where he remained intubated and in critical condition until he died on March 14 from his gunshot wound."

Robertson was initially charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and released on a $50,000 bond, but when Durflinger died 24 days after he was shot, the aggravated malicious wounding charge was upgraded to first-degree murder and Robertson was jailed in the Henry County Jail without bond, a second release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

Robertson is scheduled to appear in Henry County Circuit Court on Friday and then again on Sept. 16 when his trial date is expected to be set.

At the July session of the Henry County Grand Jury on Monday, 112 indictments were handed down against 44 people. An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Other indictments:

Jesse James Barker, 58, possess firearm by felon on or about Dec. 18.

James Leslie Boyd, 37, possess methamphetamine, possess firearm while possessing methamphetamine on or about April 8.

Alexander Jamarr Brown, 42, felony shoplifting - greater than $1,000 on or about March 19.

Graylin Elroy Claybrooks, 42, felony fail to appear on or about April 27.

Misty Nicole Coleman, 23, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on or about Nov. 10.

Jalen Devon Coles, 26, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on or about March 8.

Carrie Lee Compton, 56, possess methamphetamine on or about March 26.

Kevin Michael Dunford, 35, possess methamphetamine, escape law enforcement on or about March 13.

Brittany Lechae Easley, 24, assault and batter law enforcement officer on or about April 8.

Ross Thomas Eckert, 35, rape on or about March 8; object sexual penetration of a victim less then 13 years old on or about March 12; possess child pornography, 35 counts possess child pornography - second or subsequent offense on or about March 16.

Brittany Jo Edlin, 28, felony shoplifting, larceny with intent to sell or distribute on or about Nov. 1, 2016.

Bridgette Dawn Estep, 36, false statement to a firearm dealer, possess methamphetamine on or about Nov. 17.

Matthew Samuel Fitzgerald, 27, break and enter building with intent to commit larceny on or about March 21.

Isiah Christian Guthrie, 26, assault and batter law enforcement officer on or about April 13.

Christopher Nathaniel Harr, 24, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on or about Jan. 23, felony fail to appear on or about June 2.

Emily Dawn Harris, 32, false statement to a firearm dealer on or about Feb. 19.

Kimberly Denece Harris, 27, false statement to a firearm dealer on or about May 26.

Timothy Dale Harris, 43, possess methamphetamine on or about Feb. 12.

Gentry Shann Holder, 44, conceal a dead body between Dec. 29 and March 24.

John Edward Janey, 23, possess methamphetamine, possess firearm while possessing methamphetamine on or about March 3.

Deandre Javon Kellam, 27, two counts violent sex offender - fail to register information on or about April 20.

Brandon Lee Lambert, 31, possess firearm while possessing methamphetamine, possess methamphetamine on or about March 17.

Bobbi Jo Leghorn, 41, five counts felony fail to appear on or about April 20.

Jodie Lynette Long, 50, false statement to a firearm dealer on or about April 15.

Thomas David Massey, 44, possess methamphetamine on or about April 19.

Abigail Leigh McBride, 22, grand larceny on or about Feb. 26, 2021.

Frankie Junior McFarland, 53, DUI - first offense, drive suspended, refuse breath test, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute on or about Oct. 1.

Jesse Ray Mullins, 27, possess methamphetamine on or about April 9.

James Michael Murray, 44, shoplifting - third or subsequent offense on or about Sept. 29, 2020.

Allen DeWayne Nash, 46, malicious wounding of a family or household member, destruction of property greater than $1,000 on or about March 16.

Harley Daniel Pendleton, 41, malicious wounding, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, possess firearm by violent felon, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle on or about April 15.

Ryan Gregory Penn, 28, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle between Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

Betty Jean Potter, 48, felony fail to appear on or about April 15.

Christina Marie Richards, 43, maliciously shoot at or within an occupied dwelling on or about April 30.

Matthew O'Neil Risaliti, 26, assault and batter law enforcement officer on or about March 19.



Michael Rufus Seay, 50, grand larceny on or about June 5.

Elizabeth Ashley Stoneman, 35, three counts felony fail to appear on or about April 20.

Danny Lee Utt, 63, robbery on or about March 20.

Travis Dwayne Wall, 25, possess cocaine, possess firearm while possessing methamphetamine and/or cocaine, possess firearm by violent felon, possess methamphetamine on or about April 11.

Leander Jecobe Watkins, 46, two counts felony fail to appear on or about Jan. 27.

Jaime Lynette Wethington, 31, embezzlement - $1,000 or more, grand larceny on or about April 19.

Travis Eugene Whitehead, 35, possess fentanyl with intent to distribute - third of subsequent offense, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possess ammunition by felon, possess firearm while possessing methamphetamine and/or fentanyl with intent to distribute, possess firearm by violent felon on or about April 8.

Belinda Mary Wiltbanks, 41, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on or about March 3.