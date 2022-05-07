Axton man wins $566,000 playing Virginia Lottery

An Axton man became over half a million dollars richer on his way to work Friday morning.

Virginia Lottery officials say Mickey Shelton, owner and operator of Sharon’s Discount Towing Service in Martinsville, always stops at Chatmoss Crossing on A.L. Philpott Highway for coffee and a lottery ticket or two on his way to work.

On Friday Shelton bought a 10 Years of Cash ticket and scratched it, a Virginia Lottery release stated.

“I had to take a double take!” the release said Shelton told Lottery officials. “I showed it to the clerk who said I’d won $600. I said ‘No, it’s more than that!’”

Shelton was right. He had just become the game’s top prize winner and won a choice of either $5,000 per month for 10 years or a one-time cash option of $566,044 before taxes. The release said Shelton chose the cash option.

The 10 Years of Cash game is one many scratch-off games the Lottery sells, but the odds of Shelton winning the top prize was one in 2,856,000 and since he claimed the first top prize in this game, that means two more top prizes are still out there unclaimed.

Virginia voters authorized the creation of the Virginia Lottery by referendum in 1987. It generates more than $2 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.