Axton man wins $566,000 playing Virginia Lottery

Mickey Shelton

Mickey Shelton of Axton claimed one of three top prizes in the 10 Years of Cash Virginia Lottery scratch-off game.

 VIRGINIA LOTTERY

An Axton man became over half a million dollars richer on his way to work Friday morning.

Virginia Lottery officials say Mickey Shelton, owner and operator of Sharon’s Discount Towing Service in Martinsville, always stops at Chatmoss Crossing on A.L. Philpott Highway for coffee and a lottery ticket or two on his way to work.

On Friday Shelton bought a 10 Years of Cash ticket and scratched it, a Virginia Lottery release stated.

“I had to take a double take!” the release said Shelton told Lottery officials. “I showed it to the clerk who said I’d won $600. I said ‘No, it’s more than that!’”

Shelton was right. He had just become the game’s top prize winner and won a choice of either $5,000 per month for 10 years or a one-time cash option of $566,044 before taxes. The release said Shelton chose the cash option.

The 10 Years of Cash game is one many scratch-off games the Lottery sells, but the odds of Shelton winning the top prize was one in 2,856,000 and since he claimed the first top prize in this game, that means two more top prizes are still out there unclaimed.

Virginia voters authorized the creation of the Virginia Lottery by referendum in 1987. It generates more than $2 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.

