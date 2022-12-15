Axton Solar project approved

Axton Solar has gained approval from Henry County for a 1,000 acre solar project that has been studied for more than two years.

"They had been approved for 1,200 acres and then applied for an expansion, which was denied," said Lee Clark, Henry County's director of planning, zoning and inspection. "The company withdrew it application, backed up and instead of 1,600 acres they were requesting at one time it will be just over 1,000 acres, and only 434 acres will be covered in panels. They've made a lot of concessions."

Those concessions may have culminated with unanimous approval by the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) at a meeting on Wednesday, but it was primarily the result of two competing companies scaling back larger projects they presented for approval at the same meeting over a year ago.

On Nov. 25, 2021, the BZA turned down a request by Rocky Ford Solar Energy to have 800 acres in the Axton community rezoned for the installation of solar panels as well as a 400-acre expansion request on top of 1,200 that had already been approved at the request of Axton Solar.

Clark gave indication at that meeting that the rules on the books might allow one company to be approved, but approval of both requests would oversaturate the area with solar panels, violating the density requirements.

Rocky Ford pared down its initial request from 800 acres to 378 acres in January and received approval first.

On Wednesday, Axton Solar presented its new request reduced by more than a third of what it asked for last year and finally received approval.

But not everyone was happy about it. There were 16 people who spoke at the BZA hearing on Wednesday, and five were opposed to solar development in their neighborhood.

"These people [in support of the project] are monetarily compensated for this support," said Rocky Wall. "There is no research to support these lands will return to farmland. Trees buy us oxygen. We need a stricter ordinance."

"I've got 10 acres and we moved here because of the scenery," said Mike Waller. "We don't want to look at solar panels."

Asked Sadie Washington: "We would like to know how does it work and how is it going to affect our property?"

"I'm against the project because I'm concerned my property value will go down," said David Warwick. "I have an issue with the visual effect of solar panels."

"I don't understand why all of these [solar farms] have to be built in our backyards," said Brenda Sessor.

Vesper Senior Development Manager Trey Lopez said he was the lead coordinator for the Axton Solar project and the new application before the BZA identified and addressed the feedback his company has received from the community.

"We're shrinking the size and increasing the buffers," Lopez said. "We are reducing the construction hours for the project and are considering relocation of certain electrical structures."

"I don't think there is anything that could be better for the area today than solar," said Jimmie Ford. "I think this is a very, very needful project."

"It's right beside our home, but they've addressed our concerns," said Jerel Carter. "We were against it to start with, but my wife and I are for it today. We need to start taking care of our earth."

Sarah Workman told the members of the BZA that landowners should have the right to use their land as they saw fit, and Brian Roberson said he felt the company proposing the project had been honest with the affected property owners.

"Our farm was our grandparent's farm," said Pam Ellis. "I was opposed at first because an unregulated solar farm was put in near us years ago."

"There's change coming whether we like it or not," said Mary Ann Davis. "I see solar as a way of conserving our land in Henry County. I want to keep our area as rural as we can."

Andrew Barker said he owned a couple of properties that would be affected by the project.

"I may be a farmer, but I'm an economist at heart," said Barker. "This is basically a one-shot deal for Henry County. I think we will find the crest, and it is close."

Heather Carter said she had changed her mind and was now in favor of the project and Glen Thomas, who said he only has "two acres, so I don't have a dog in this," agreed to lend his support to the will of the majority.

Said Frederick Meter Jr. of Danville: "I have solar panels and I have the lowest power bill in the city of Danville. They provide clean power."

BZA Member Paul Setliff presented a motion to approve the request and BZA Member Robert Clark seconded the motion and the matter passed unanimously.

Lopez said he expected bids for construction to go out in early March, with construction beginning by summer.