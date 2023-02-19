The room was packed Thursday night for a community meeting with Irving, Texas, based Vesper Energy concerning its large solar project in Axton.

Over 50 people spilled over into the hallway of the Galilean House of Worship in Axton where Vesper Senior Development Manager Trey Lopez stood before the group in a Sunday school classroom.

“This is a project of Vesper Energy and I joined them in 2015,” Lopez said. “The cost of our technology is a little more expensive, but we have a solar system that tracks the sun so we can maximize the energy available.”

Lopez used a projector to show pictures of a recently completed project in Kentucky, describing it as a system “offering electricity at a cheaper price to consumers.”

But Tyler Millner, pastor of the nearby Morning Star Holy Church, said it was his understanding Vesper’s solar project in Axton would not be selling power directly to consumers.

“So can citizens buy the solar power?” Millner asked.

“Axton Solar is tying into the overall grid, so it depends on who is going to be buying the power and what their procurement requirements are,” Lopez said. “We have not been directly involved with AEP [American Electric Power] or Danville Power.”

Lopez said he didn’t know specifically who might buy the power produced by Vesper’s solar panels in Axton, but he intends to have the 200-megawatt facility operational by the end of the year.

Said Lopez: “Utilities could just buy bits and pieces of it.”

“But if we’re not getting the power, then who is and where are they?” a woman’s voice was heard asking from the group of people.

Lopez turned back to more pictures on the projector, showing next a Vesper project in Sacramento, California.

“There was a lot of land owned here near a retired nuclear facility,” said Lopez. “This was a 70-megawatt project that ended up being 170-megawatts and they are allowing the farmers to grow crops underneath and in between the [solar] panels.”

Lopez explained that farming within the confines of the solar field is “not something we’re going to do in Axton,” but it is something that is being done in Sacramento.

Lopez then showed pictures of a 16- to 19-megawatt Vesper solar project constructed atop a landfill in Connecticut.

Lopez said 47% of the Axton Solar project Vesper will build will be in Henry County, while the remainder will be located in neighboring Pittsylvania County.

“Even though we have over 1,100 acres, just over 400 acres can be fenced in and made into solar,” said Lopez. “There are varying opinions about whether this is good for the environment and I see some familiar faces here. We engage with the community and I want to be here and provide you with information. This is our commitment to you.”

Lopez said his company had considered previous feedback from the community and revised its plans accordingly.

“Density has been taken into account,” Lopez said. “The entire country is seeing this [solar energy projects] ramp up. It’s what I do and I have to find places [to build].”

Lopez said there were concerns about the visual impact to the area.

“Some say they just don’t want to see it,” said Lopez. “We have a 20-foot minimum and then the vegetation must be six feet when it’s planted and will grow to 10 feet. We want to go ahead and start planting that vegetation and we will construct noise barriers to help curtail the noise during construction.”

Several people in the audience expressed concerns about Vesper walking away from the project if it were to become unprofitable in the future.

“We will have to prepare a decommission plan and put a bond in place with the county and they do their little checklist,” Lopez said. “Each county requires its own decommissioning plan. If no one takes care of it, then the county and the landowner will have a means to do it.”

Lopez showed a map of the original footprint of the project, and then a second map of the revised plan.

“We removed portions of the project based on feedback,” said Lopez. “The project as we see it today is the result of direct negotiations with landowners —- sitting at the kitchen table.”

A man appearing to be in his 30’s identified himself as a construction worker, but did not give his name, and said it was difficult for him to stay in an area that had turned into a sea of solar panels.

“We’re taking these prime areas when there are deserts out west,” said the man. “If I’m going to sacrifice the land around me, I want to know that it will benefit me.”

The man complained about finding several energy company trucks on his property one day and no one had asked permission to be there.

An assistant for Lopez, who did not identify himself, said the company would address his concerns directly.

“We’re in touch with Sheriff Perry and crime is definitely a concern with him,” said the assistant. “We’re trying to make sure that the officials that enforce the law know what’s being done.”

Another person expressed concerns over the smoke that will be created when Vesper begins clearing the land.

“I have a relative with cancer and her lungs are damaged,” said the man.

Said Lopez: “When we have a construction schedule we will try to communicate that to you. I expect my people to be professional.”