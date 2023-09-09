An Axton woman has died as the result of a single-vehicle Friday night crash in Henry County.
Teresa Smart Milligan, 60, was driving her 2010 Nissan Xterra north on Virginia 641, at 7:34 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, a Virginia State Police reported stated.
Milligan was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other information was made available.
Bill Wyatt (276) 591-7543
bill.wyatt@martinsvillebulletin.com
@billdwyatt on Twitter
Bill Wyatt
Reporter
