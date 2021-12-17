Baby-, toddler-care items available through grant

Henry County plans to use $70,000 in regional grant money to provide childcare supplies to families in need.

The money has been made available through a Community Development Block Grant awarded to Henry County through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community, a release states.

The program is expected to reach 1,500 qualifying babies and toddlers through the Department of Social Services (DSS). The youngsters must be 5 years old or younger, and the families must receive support through DSS in Henry, Pittsylvania, Franklin, or Patrick counties or the cities of Martinsville or Danville.

Supplies that will be made available include diapers, wipes, pull-ups, home-safety supplies, feeding supplies, baby-bath supplies, underwear, socks, mittens hats, gloves, blankets, pack-n-plays, strollers, car seats, diaper bags, portable changing pads, first-aid kids, formula and baby-laundry soap.

Those supplies are not included traditional SNAP, EBT, or WIC benefits, meaning parents and families would typically have to pay these costs out of pocket.

For more information, contact the West Piedmont Planning District Commission at 276-638-3987.