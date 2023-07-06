Martinsville and Henry County’s largest back-to-school program returns this year for another session of serving area children who are in need of supplies.

This year marks the 17th annual Back2School program which was started by The Community Fellowship Pastor Michael Harrison in 2007. It provides area children with new socks, shoes and backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6, but first all participants must register.

Registration locations include: The Community Fellowship at 2674 Virginia Ave., Mount Vernon Baptist Church at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Fairway Baptist Church at 9427 Fairystone Park Hwy., Uptown Ministry Center at 145 E Main St., First Ridgeway Baptist Church at 15 Church St., Hillcrest Baptist Chirch at 18075 AL Philpott Hwy. and Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church at 755 Fairystone Park Hwy.

Registration begins July 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at all locations except the Uptown ministry center, which will open from noon to 3 p.m. and on July 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at all locations.

“It’s important because it helps give much needed school supplies, shoes and socks to children in our community,” Back2School Director Katie Whitlow said. “So many families are struggling financially as the cost of living continues to increase.”

Back2School has served more than 36,000 children since its inception and over 100 churches participate to serve children in the area.

“For us to be able to help support families and children is of great importance,” she added.

This year, Whitlow said, Back2School is being more strategic with site locations to really “make sure we have more focused attention in areas instead of spreading ourselves too thin.”

All students must be present with their parent or guardian at registration to get supplies at the Aug. 5 distribution event. There will be another special day for children that need special accommodations. Parents will be asked at registration if that is applicable to their child.

“For us, the supplies are great to give out but it’s more about creating an opportunity to have a bigger conversation – to be able to share the love of Jesus with those in our community,” Whitlow said. “The supplies are just a vessel that we use.”

These registration events give people who have never been in a church before the opportunity to do so, she added.

“We have an opportunity to pray for people and connect with people and most of all we get to show a lot of love to children in our community so that they know they are loved and supported,” Whitlow said.

The cost to run the program each year is around $95,000 to $100,000, with the cost per child at $22.

“The program is only made possible through donations and sponsorships,” Whitlow said. “We actively try to seek sponsorships and grants and then just through generous donations from everyday people are what makes the program possible.”

The program is open to all children from pre-k to twelfth grade and there are no financial requirements.

This year Back2School is partnering with Henry County Public Schools to provide meals to everyone who attends the Saturday and Tuesday registration dates and the distribution event on Aug. 5.

“Behind the scenes there are so many churches that contribute and businesses and volunteers and without the help of our community we wouldn’t be able to help out community,” Whitlow said.

For more information, email emailback2school@gmail.com or call 276-565-8234. To donate to the program visit gob2s.com or the July 17 Martinsville Mustangs game at Hooker Field. Volunteers will be present to register children and collect school supplies donations.