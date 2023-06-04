“The Way She Moves” by Pieter Bain won Best in Show at the “2023 Expressions” exhibit at Piedmont Arts.

The award-winners were announced at the annual Expressions reception Friday evening at the museum. The Best Lynwood Artist, an award sponsored by Lynwood Artists, was awarded to Meritha Alderman for her piece “Bolivar.”

“Expressions” is an exhibit that allows any local or regional artist to enter their work. This year more than 100 artists entered. “The pieces on display are truly outstanding,” Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said.

The People’s Choice Award will be announced after the closing of the exhibit. Voting will be open through July 28 through a voting box by the elevator at Piedmont Arts.

The Piedmont Arts Guild Special Student Award went to Alexis Cannaday for “Perspective Emotions.” That award is sponsored by the Piedmont Arts Guild.

This year’s judge was Jenine Culligan of the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University.

Other awards were:

Purchase Awards: sponsored by Suzanne and Rusty Lacy: “The Fog Sits…” by Paula Melton; sponsored by Ginger and Martin Gardner: “All In a Day” by Gina Louthian-Stanley; sponsored by Chris’s Custom Framing: “A Lingering Mist” by Karen Sewell; sponsored by Carolyn Beale: “Golden Moonrise” by Georgia Honts and “Coming Here?” by Richard L. Joyce; and sponsored by Anonymous: “The Three of Us” by Aleen Wilson and “Desert Thorn” by George Alderman.

3D: first place, sponsored by Sandra T. Ford in Memory of James H. Ford: “Deep Tea (Pearl Teapot) #2” by Lora Mahaffey and David Lunt; second place, sponsored by Randy Robertson: “Holes in the Ecosystem” by Nell Wheeler; third place, sponsored by Dottie and David Lewis: “Liberty and Freedom” by Steven Eanes; and Award of Distinction: “Sugar Daddy” by Mercedes Fleagle.

Drawing: first place, sponsored by Crystal and Jim Austin: “Raven” by Karon Tucker; second place, sponsored by One Starling BnB and Events: “Splashing for Fun” by Lisa Garrett; third place, sponsored by Imogene and Isadore Draper: “The Crown Jewels” by Patricia B. Coleman; and Award of Distinction: “#1 Fan” by Kevin Perkins.

Mixed Media: first place, sponsored by Toy and Joe Cobbe: “Moment of Fog” by Gina Louthian-Stanley; second place, sponsored by Margie and Paul Eason: “Vishnu and Her Chili Peppers” by Elaine Fleck; third place, Sponsored by Helen and Terry Carter in Memory of Mona Haley: “Scars That Doesn’t Show” by Scott Kitts; and Award of Distinction: “Stumped #6” by Patricia B. Carr.

Oil and Acrylic: first place, sponsored by Susan and Will Pannill: “Long Walk Home” Ed Gowen; second place, sponsored by Ellen Lou Wood: “A.C.” by Dianne Green; third place, sponsored by Shar and Greg Peitz: “Big Jar of Happy” by Ashley Ullstein; and Award of Distinction: “Fog on the Beach” by Greg Arens.

Photography: first place, sponsored by Martha S. Cooper, CPA: “Intertwined” by Steffanie Pinner; second place, sponsored by The Jeweler’s Edge and Mallory and Richard Joyce: “Father Time” by Kay Spencer; third place, sponsored by Rebecca and Mark Crabtree: “Time Flies” Barbara Parker; and Award of Distinction: “Last Frost of Spring” by Ricky Dawson.

Watercolor: first place, sponsored by Lucy and A.C. Wilson: “Paris or Bust” by Michelle Walter; second place, sponsored by Crystal and Jim Austin: “By a Nose” by James G. Eastridge; third place, sponsored by Linda and Ran Isley: “The Fog Sits…” by Paula Melton; and Award of Distinction: “Bouquet Maker at the Market” by Jane Carter Vaughan.

Student: first place, sponsored by Theresa Bechtel and Dave Meyer: “Fall Valley” by Jenna Tucker; second place, sponsored by Alicia and Bill Lantz: “Britney Has Arrived” by Clara Prillaman; third place, sponsored by Ruth Kravitz: “Embryology” by Brianna Scales; and Awards of Distinction: “See Turtle Crossing” by Serenity Horne and “Romeo & Juliet Sculpture” by Lily Ebrahimi.