Balabanis estate auctioned off; Chatmoss ballroom packed for the sale of 69 properties

The auctions for the real estate holdings of the late Ted Balabanis featured many back-and-forth battles over the course of several hours.

During a Wednesday morning session, his commercial properties were auctioned off, and properties at the afternoon session included townhouses, duplexes, single family houses and open land.

Most of the properties were in Martinsville and Henry County.

The ballroom at Chatmoss Country Club was packed to standing room only, all tables full of people waiting to bid on a portion of the over $8 million in tax assessed property.

The auction was led by half a dozen people from by Woltz & Associates of Roanoke, led by agent Russell Seneff. People were still trickling in as Seneff began reading the rules of the auction.

About 150 attended.

The first portion of the afternoon auction went relatively swiftly. Each property went up for auction one at a time -- but that was just the first round. Even the highest bidders then would have to re-enter the competition later, when properties would be auctioned in groups.

There were some instances of back-and-forth bidding, but nothing too competitive other than one bid that went up to $155,000. The rest ranged from roughly $8,000 for a tract of land to $55,000 for an apartment building on East Church Street.

The bids were all tracked on two large screens at the front of the room and on five large dry erase boards that were on either side of the screens. The amounts and who had the current top bid were automatically updated once they were entered into the computer at the front of the room.

At the end of this portion of the auction, the total after all of the properties had been bid on was at $1,755,000 for lots 1 through 41.

After this, the second portion of the auction began, and bidders were allowed to bid on groupings of those same properties as well as continue bidding higher on singular properties if they were outbid with a grouping.

This section went at a substantially slower pace than the first, with Woltz employees going from bidder to bidder to get new offers on groupings and counters offers on single properties to break the group bid by offering a higher amount.

Once the total bids came to about $1.9 million, reserve had been met, and Seneff announced that the trustees had signed off on the papers and left the auction and that all properties would be sold — it was just a matter of how much higher the bids would get.

All of a sudden when Seneff was about to start a clock to wrap up bids, a group of three men made a large bid of $2,075,000 for lots 1 through 40. Immediately everyone, except for the bid on lot 41, was knocked off the board by a gap of $33,000 to make up and break the offer for the large grouping of all the properties.

If all of the other bidders hadn’t all raised their bids, breaking the grouping, those three men might have walked away purchasing almost all of the properties up for auction. However, bidders slowly began raising their bids and eventually surpassed the gap, breaking the group and freeing the properties back to the different bidders.

Woltz employees spoke with the trio for about 10 minutes, but the men didn’t make any higher bids after their first, and only, bid. After that, the three men watched a little longer before leaving.

Once that ordeal was over, the individual bidders began to team up to make bigger groupings that outbid the individual bids — going back and forth with each other multiple times. At one point a man who got outbid yelled “Stay out of my business!” before raising his bid.

The other person then outbid him again and ended up getting the property in the end, but at a higher price.

The end of the afternoon session of the auction ended up coming to a total of $2,205,000, which was $205,000 over what Seneff said they were aiming for, at $2 million. Another portion of Balabanis’ land near the Smith River was auctioned off on Thursday.